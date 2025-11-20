E-Paper | March 01, 2026

Master plan for tourism zones in Swat reviewed

Our Correspondent Published November 20, 2025
comments
SWAT: Key stakeholders at a workshop here on Wednesday reviewed the 2025-2045 Master Plan for the tourism zones of Upper Swat, covering Madyan, Bahrain, Mankiyal, Kalam and Mahodand, which aims to provide international-standard facilities to tourists visiting the region.

The workshop, organised by National Engineering Services Pakistan (Nespak) on the directives of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, brought together government officials, local representatives and other stakeholders.

Those in attendance included Director General Upper Swat Development Authority Shahzeb Abbas, Bahrain tehsil chairman Mian Shahid Ali, chief town planner and project manager Ahmad Masood, officers from various departments, notables, members of Kalam hotel association and representatives of local bodies.

The Nespak briefed the participants on the proposed reforms and development strategy for 2025-2045, underscoring the need to identify challenges in recreational and infrastructural development across these areas.

This, they noted would assist in preparing a fully integrated and practical master plan for the region.

Officials emphasised that the purpose of the workshop was to ensure the planning process remained transparent, inclusive and acceptable to all stakeholders.

The secretary tourism has issued strict instructions for swift implementation of the master plan so that relevant departments may begin their assigned tasks without delay.

VACCINATION: A meeting on Wednesday reviewed the overall progress, performance and administrative measures of the ongoing measles-rubella and polio vaccination campaign chaired by additional deputy commissioner (general) Mohibullah Khan Yousafzai.

District health officer Dr Shehzad, district education officer (women) Hafsa Gul, DEO (men) Fazal Khaliq and others were in attendance.

The health department officials briefed the participants on the field performance of the campaign on its third day, including vaccination progress, reported complaints and refusals, and data related to school and household outreach.

The participants were also informed about team accessibility, the pace of coverage among the target age groups, and the administrative challenges faced during implementation.

Mr Yousafzai said monitoring, inter-departmental coordination and community engagement would be further strengthened in the upcoming phases of the campaign. He directed officials to focus particularly on low-coverage areas and ensure continuity of field visits.

He emphasised that role of elders, teachers, community representatives and religious leaders was crucial in addressing misconceptions among parents and the community to enhance awareness and ensure complete vaccination of children.

Published in Dawn, November 20th, 2025

