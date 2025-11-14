E-Paper | February 23, 2026

Former Spanish football chief Rubiales egged by uncle at book presentation

Reuters Published November 14, 2025
comments
Whatsapp Channel

Former Spanish FA president Luis Rubiales had eggs thrown at him during a book launch in Madrid on Thursday, an attack he said was carried out by his uncle.

Rubiales, 48, was presenting his new book “Matar a Rubiales” (Killing Rubiales) at the Espacio Eventize media room in Madrid when a man in the audience began hurling eggs.

“It was my uncle, my blood uncle, who is a troublemaker and always has been,” Rubiales told Radio MARCA.

“He came in with some eggs and threw them at me, but I didn’t know what he had in his hands, and when I saw him burst in, I thought he was carrying a gun.”

In February, Spain’s High Court found Rubiales guilty of sexual assault for kissing forward Jenni Hermoso without her consent during Spain’s 2023 Women’s World Cup victory celebrations in Sydney.

He was fined more than 10,000 euros ($11,662) and received a three-year ban by world soccer governing body FIFA.

The incident caused a nationwide furore about sexism in Spanish society and women’s football, fuelling momentum for the “Me Too” movement in the country.

Sport

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Hollow applause
Updated 23 Feb, 2026

Hollow applause

The current account turnaround, though largely driven by import compression, rising remittances and bilateral debt rollovers, has eased external pressures.
Delayed appointment
23 Feb, 2026

Delayed appointment

THE recent appointment of a chief election commissioner for Azad Jammu & Kashmir has once again shone a ...
Fragile equilibrium
23 Feb, 2026

Fragile equilibrium

PAKISTAN is not short of food. It is short of resilience. The latest Integrated Food Security Phase Classification...
March to war?
Updated 22 Feb, 2026

March to war?

With his huge build-up of forces around Iran, and frequent threats targeted at the Islamic Republic, the US president has created a very difficult situation for himself.
Paper proscriptions
22 Feb, 2026

Paper proscriptions

THE Punjab government’s decision to publicly list 89 banned and unregistered groups, and to warn citizens against...
Cricket politics again
Updated 22 Feb, 2026

Cricket politics again

Pakistan refused to play India at the ongoing T20 World Cup and only changed its mind in view of the game’s greater good. It is time for India to reciprocate.
Dawn News English
Subscribe