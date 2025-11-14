Renowned surgeon Dr Shahid Rasul passes away at 59

The Executive Director of the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC), Dr Shahid Rasul, passed away at 59 in Karachi on Friday.

Colleagues and hospital sources confirmed to Dawn that Dr Rasul died of cardiac arrest today.

Dr Rasul was a renowned surgeon who was appointed as the international adviser for Pakistan for the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons (RCPS) of Glasgow.

Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah expressed sorrow over the death of Dr Rasul, stating that “he will always be remembered for his services.”

In a statement issued today, the spokesperson for CM Sindh Abdul Rasheed Channa said, “Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah expressed deep sorrow over the death of Jinnah Hospital Head Professor Shahid Rasul.”

“Dr Shahid was considered one of the best surgeons in the country,” CM Murad was quoted as saying, adding that his “services will always be remembered.”

The chief minister prayed for the departed and offered condolences to his family, as per the statement.

Separately, Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon also expressed condolences on the passing of Dr Rasul, calling it a “great loss”.

In a statement, he said, “Dr Shahid Rasul was a talented, dutiful, and humane surgeons.”

“His services to the health Department and the health sector can never be forgotten, “ he was quoted as saying.

“Dr Shahid Rasul devoted his entire life to serving the medical field, research, and patient care, “ the minister said, stressing that his death was not only a “great loss for his family but for the whole of the health sector and society.”

“We stand with the bereaved family in their hour of grief,” the minister added.

Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho also expressed sorrow over his death, saying that she “was deeply saddened by the sudden passing of Professor Dr Shahid Rasul.”

In a statement, Pechuo said, “His contributions to public health, medical education, and patient care have left an imprint that will continue to guide us for years to come.

“He led JPMC with dedication, compassion, and a firm commitment to serving the people not just from Sindh but all over Pakistan, especially those who rely on our public hospitals the most.

The health minister said that Dr Rasul’s death was a loss “felt not only by the medical community, but by everyone whose lives were touched through the institution he strengthened.”

“We honour his service, his leadership, and his unwavering belief in the power of healthcare to uplift communities,” she added, offering “heartfelt” condolences to his family, colleagues and JPMC.

“May they find strength during this difficult time, and may his legacy continue to inspire us as we work to build a healthier, more caring Sindh,” she said.