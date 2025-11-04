E-Paper | November 04, 2025

8 killed in train collision in central Indian state of Chhattisgarh

Reuters Published November 4, 2025 Updated November 4, 2025 08:50pm
A train collision in Chhattisgarh, India on Tuesday. — ANI screengrab
A train collision in Chhattisgarh, India on Tuesday. — ANI screengrab
comments
Whatsapp Channel

At least eight people were killed and several were injured when a passenger train collided with a goods train in the central Indian state of Chhattisgarh on Tuesday, officials said.

The goods train was stationary at the time of the accident, and the passenger train crashed into it from behind, damaging the passenger train’s first few carriages, Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao told reporters.

Television footage showed the mangled first carriage of the passenger train partially perched atop the last carriage of the goods train, as police and rescue teams tried to pull out survivors and a crowd watched from the parallel tracks.

Railway authorities said there would be a detailed inquiry into the incident.

India’s railway network is the fourth largest in the world and has been undergoing a $30 billion transformation with new trains and modern stations.

Rail accidents, however, are not uncommon in the country, which saw one of its worst such collisions in recent years in 2023, when three trains collided in the southern state of Odisha, killing 288 people.

World

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Unending crisis
Updated 04 Nov, 2025

Unending crisis

COULD something be cooking within the PTI again? Over the weekend, several old and new faces paid visits to the...
Timely advice
04 Nov, 2025

Timely advice

THE World Bank’s latest advice to Pakistan to address its imbalanced preferential trade deals with 10 bilateral...
Nigeria ‘genocide’
04 Nov, 2025

Nigeria ‘genocide’

DONALD Trump’s threat to go into Nigeria “guns-a-blazing” to rescue the country’s Christian population from...
Confused messaging
Updated 03 Nov, 2025

Confused messaging

WHEN it comes to sensitive foreign issues involving Pakistan, there is a need to project a coherent narrative clear...
Unseen work
03 Nov, 2025

Unseen work

WOMEN shoulder the overwhelming majority of unpaid domestic and care work, a new report by the ILO has revealed....
Safer travels
03 Nov, 2025

Safer travels

THE e-challan system to end the misuse of traffic laws in Karachi has set politics on fire. The ruling PPP’s...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe