Aircraft engineers society clarifies there is no strike against PIA as airline struggles with delays

The PIA is struggling to continue its flight operations that have been marred by delays due to what the airline describes as a “strike” by the Society of Aircraft Engineers of Pakistan (SAEP).

However, the SAEP made it clear that there was no strike from their side.

“The SAEP and its members are strictly working within the rules and procedures defined in the PIA Engineering Manual and Pakistan Civil Aviation Regulations,” a senior official of the SAEP told Dawn.

“The ongoing situation has been misinterpreted by certain quarters of the management as a ‘strike’, whereas in reality, engineers are adhering to mandatory safety and certification protocols,” he claimed.

He said that the protocols are legally required for ensuring airworthiness and passenger safety, “responsibilities that no licensed aircraft engineer can compromise under any circumstances”.

“Unfortunately, instead of addressing long-pending professional and financial concerns, the PIA management has chosen to label lawful compliance as disruption, which is misleading,” he said, adding: “The SAEP’s stance remains consistent: safety comes first, and engineers will continue performing their duties strictly according to regulatory and procedural requirements.”

On Tuesday, officials said three PIA flights to Saudi Arabia and one to Dubai left Islamabad, Karachi and Peshawar airports on Tuesday after a considerable delay, leaving hund­reds of air travellers stranded at the three airports for hours.

Officials added that due to the alleged “strike” by the SAEP, the national carrier had to rely on “alternative means” to ensure its flight operations.

A spokesman for PIA had said the SAEP had no legal status and alleged that the main aim of this movement was to sabotage PIA’s privatisation, which was in its final stages.

Similar delays occurred at nearly all major airports in the last two months due to engineers’ protests seeking a pay hike and other issues.