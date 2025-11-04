Toxic silence

ACROSS Pakistan, we are witnessing an unregulated epidemic. E-cigarettes, initially marketed as a ‘smoking cessation tool’ for adults, have quietly evolved into a youth addiction trap. These devices are discreet, odourless and alarmingly easy to conceal. Flavours, like ‘blue raspberry ice’ and ‘peach blast’ are not designed with chain-smoking adults in mind; rather they are tailored for first-time teenage users. The packaging is flashy. The branding is playful. The threat is real.

E-cigarettes contain a seriously potent mix of nicotine salts, ultrafine particles, and toxic compounds, such as formaldehyde and acrolein. The World Health Organi- sation (WHO) has warned that these aerosols can irreversibly damage adolescent lung tissues, and impair brain development. In the United States, the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has described teen vaping as an ‘epidemic’, with well over two million students using e-cigarettes in 2023 alone.

In Pakistan, national statistics remain scarce. Yet, the presence of the problem is undeniable. Walk through any college campus or secondary school, and the scent of artificially flavoured vapour is hard to miss. Physicians have reported increasing cases of vape-related lung injury. Teachers admit that school washrooms have become common hiding spots for vaping. Parents, doctors and educators regularly share concerns about how widespread the issue has become.

To address this growing crisis, Pakistan must broaden its tobacco control framework to explicitly regulate e-cigarettes. This includes banning youth-targeted flavours, standardising plain packaging, implemen-ting strict age-verification for purchases, and launching nationwide educational campaigns. A robust legal and policy response rooted in both public health and due enforcement is essential to prevent long-term damage.

Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) have taken preliminary steps by intro- ducing restrictions on flavoured e-liquids and sales near schools. However, without a comprehensive federal policy, these measures have remained fragmented. Online retailers continue to exploit regulatory gaps, while underage consumers adapt quickly to every workaround.

If left unchecked, e-cigarettes could suck a whole generation into the trap of addiction. Legal action must not come after irreversible harm has been done. This moment calls for clarity, coordination, and the political will to prioritise public health over commercial convenience. The vapour may be sweet, but the silence around it is dangerously toxic. It is time for Pakistan to act and protect its youth before the next crisis settles in their lungs.

Abdullah Lashari

Karachi

Published in Dawn, November 4th, 2025