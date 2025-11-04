Pindi in grip of traffic mess as Kutchery Chowk remodeling project launched

RAWALPINDI: As the Rs14 billion Kutchery Chowk remodeling project kicked off on Monday, traffic was diverted and the area cordoned off, leaving motorists in severe distress.

Although the traffic diversion plan was announced a week before the project’s formal launch, the alternate routes remain in poor condition due to the apathy of the Rawalpindi Development Authority, Chaklala Cantonment Board and District Council.

The Punjab Communication and Works Department awarded the contract to the Frontier Works Organisation (FWO). Work on three major projects began simultaneously and is expected to be completed within six months.

Under the project, a flyover and an underpass worth Rs6.6 billion will be built at Kutchery Chowk, while another flyover and underpass worth Rs5.2 billion will be constructed in front of Jinnah Park. An additional underpass on Iftikhar Janjua Road will be developed at a cost of Rs2.7 billion.

Closure of major routes and poor condition of alternative roads compound commuters’ suffering

A senior official of the Punjab Highway Department told Dawn that the Punjab government has so far released Rs2.3 billion, with the remaining funds to be released by the end of the current month.

“Under the initial plan, the square has been closed for construction, and the main structure will be completed within four months. The square will then be reopened for traffic while work continues,” he said.

He added that closing the square was essential for smooth progress on the flyovers and underpasses. “Excavation for the underpasses began late at night, and the contractor will continue work during night hours as well,” he said.

Due to the diversion, between 35,000 and 40,000 daily visitors to the District Courts faced severe inconvenience. “Litigants, lawyers and judicial officers had difficulty reaching the courts, creating serious problems,” said Rawalpindi District Bar Association President Sardar Manzar Bashir Khan.

He added that no parking arrangements had been made by the district administration and said the bar association would meet the additional deputy commissioner (Revenue) on Tuesday to discuss the traffic plan, compensation for affected commercial areas and related issues.

Monday proved to be a tough day for commuters, as more than 250,000 vehicles use the square daily. Students of nearby schools and universities were particularly affected.

— Courtesy Punjab Highway Department

The road leading from Chaklala Scheme-III to the Lahore High Court Rawalpindi Bench has become an alternate route for traffic coming from Jhelum Road to Old Airport Road, but its condition is deplorable.

The road has been full of potholes for the past five months following heavy monsoon rains. A five-kilometre-long market has also developed along the route, worsening congestion.

The damaged road has become bumpy and accident-prone, with countless potholes requiring urgent repair. The Rawalpindi Development Authority has failed to make the route traffic-worthy.

Motorists found it extremely difficult to travel on the damaged road, often causing traffic jams. Public transporters also struggled to keep their vehicles moving and taxi drivers now refuse to take passengers there due to the road’s poor condition.

Residents of adjoining areas, including Yousaf Colony, Khayaban-e-Tanveer, Gulraiz Colony, Safari Villas, Gharibabad, Dhoke Chaudhrian, Khan Colony and Banaras Colony, expressed frustration over the decision to designate their road as an alternate route.

Meanwhile, severe congestion was reported on Sarwar Road during school hours, with bumper-to-bumper traffic near Sarwar Park and the Pearl Continental Hotel.

When contacted, Commissioner Aamir Khattak said the remodeling of Kutchery Chowk was a mega project and a “gift” from the provincial government to the residents of the garrison city.

“The administration is aware of the problems being faced by the people on the first day of the square’s closure, but things will improve in the coming days. I have directed the traffic police and local administration to ensure smoother traffic flow on alternate routes. Any negligence in this regard will not be tolerated,” he said.

He added that the administration had started repairing the alternate roads immediately, and any department found neglecting its duty would face action. “Traffic will likely normalise within a day or two. Traffic police have also been instructed to inform the public about alternate routes through social, print and electronic media,” he said.

A City Traffic Police spokesman said officers were deployed on all highways and alternate routes of Rawalpindi. “There is extraordinary traffic pressure on alternate routes; however, traffic is normal on other highways. The CTO Rawalpindi is personally monitoring the situation in the field,” he said.

He added that traffic pressure had increased due to diversions from Kutchery Chowk, especially during school hours. “Citizens are requested to avoid unnecessary travel toward Kutchery Chowk and plan for an additional 25 to 30 minutes of travel time,” he said.

Published in Dawn, November 4th, 2025