Rain expected today: Met Office

RAWALPINDI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast rain-wind/thunderstorm (with snowfall over the mountains) in upper parts of the country on Tuesday (today).

It said temperatures are likely to drop significantly in the next few days.

A westerly wave is likely to approach upper parts of the country and may persist till November 5, it said.

Under the influence of this westerly wave, rain-windstorm/thunderstorm (with snowfall over mountains) are expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Battagram, Buner, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Malakand, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Swabi, Nowshera, Peshawar, Mardan, Charsadda, Kurram, Orakzai, Hangu, Kohat, Galliyat, Kashmir (Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur) and Gilgit-Baltistan (Diamir, Astore, Skardu, Gilgit, Hunza, Ghanche, Shigar) from November 4 to 5 (morning).

Isolated hailstorm is also expected during the period. Rain-windstorm/thunderstorm is also expected in Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Murree, Attock, Chakwal, Talagang, Jhelum, Sargodha, Khushab, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Narowal and Lahore.

Foggy and smoggy conditions are expected to subdue during the wet spell and redevelop afterwards.

Farmers are advised to manage their activities keeping in view the weather forecast. Travelers and tourists should schedule their trips particularly in hilly areas keeping in view the weather forecast.

Published in Dawn, November 4th, 2025