Pakistan has re-established itself as respected voice in regional, int’l forums: Khawaja Asif

“Through the prime minister’s sustained diplomatic outreach, Pakistan has successfully re-established itself as a respected voice in regional and international forums, from the United Nations and SCO to OIC and the World Economic Forum,” said the defence minister addressing a seminar in Islamabad.

He said the government’s current diplomacy reflected a “confident and forward-looking” Pakistan that engaged constructively, built bridges and believed in the power of partnerships.

“These achievements reaffirm a simple truth. When guided by clarity of purpose, coherence of policy and continuity of engagement, Pakistan’s diplomacy becomes its strongest national asset. Ladies and gentlemen, our journey of diplomacy is far from over. The progress we have made is both tangible and inspiring.

“Pakistan’s foreign policy is once again being recognised for its maturity, balance and forward direction.”

Asif added that at the core of Pakistan’s renewed diplomatic activism lay economic diplomacy, guided by the prime minister’s “vision of transforming foreign knowledge”.

The defence minister also lauded the vital role of Pakistan’s ambassadors in diplomatic missions abroad.

“Our envoys have been at the forefront of advancing Pakistan’s vision of global engagement and an economically connected Pakistan. Their tireless efforts in strengthening bilateral ties, facilitating investment, promoting trade and projecting Pakistan’s positive image have significantly contributed to our recent diplomatic success.”

Reiterating the foreign policy successes, he said relations with Saudi Arabia had entered a “new era of mutual confidence and economic cooperation” after the prime minister’s recent engagements reinvigorated strategic cooperation and opened pathways to multi-billion dollar investments in diverse sectors.

He said relations with Qatar and the United Arab Emirates had also deepened, adding that both had expressed interest in expanding their economic footprint in Pakistan.

With the United States, Asif said Pakistan continues to build a “broad-based and balanced partnership”, adding that recent diplomatic engagements emphasised cooperation in trade, technology, climate resilience and counter-terrorism, along with reaffirming Pakistan’s “constructive role as a bridge between regions and interests”.

The relationship with China, he said, remained an “anchor of regional peace and prosperity”. Asif further said the deepening cooperation with China symbolised a shared vision for connectivity and inclusive growth.

The defence minister added that the outreach to Central Asian republics also represented another “milestone in our diplomacy”.

He said that through active engagement, the prime minister has advanced Pakistan’s role as a gateway for trade and energy transit between Central and South Asia.

“Projects like CASA-1000, TAPI and proposed Trans-Afghan Railway underscore our commitment to regional connectivity, economic integration and shared prosperity.

“In the broader Muslim world, Pakistan has actively sought to revitalise ties with Iran, Turkiye and Egypt. These engagements are grounded in shared faith, mutual respect and collective aspirations for peace and development. Our deepening cooperation with the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation further amplifies Pakistan’s diplomatic voice on issues such as Islamophobia, Palestinian rights and humanitarian relief in Gaza and Afghanistan,” he said.

On his first visit to the US in February after the Trump administration took office, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar boasted that Pakistan had broken its diplomatic isolation through active diplomacy, and called for sweeping global reforms and strengthening the UN to create a more inclusive international order.

In remarks made on separate occasions, Dar said Pakistan was no longer isolated in the global community, adding that the country’s economy was set to take off as a result of his government’s hard work.