Oldest former Olympic champion Charles Coste dies at 101

The world’s oldest former Olympic champion, ex-track cyclist Charles Coste, has died aged 101, French sports minister Marina Ferrari announced on Sunday.

Coste won gold at the 1948 London Olympics and was a torch bearer at the 2024 Paris Games.

“It was with great sorrow that I learned of the death of Charles Coste, Olympic champion in London,” Ferrari said.

“At 101 years old he leaves a huge sporting heritage.”

Coste passed away on Thursday.

He had been a promising cyclist until the start of World War II, but resumed his passion after the war.

He won a French national title in 1947 and took Olympic gold in London the following year in the team pursuit, helping France beat the British team in the semi-final and Italy in the title race.

Since the death in January of Hungarian gymnast Agnes Keleti, Coste, born February 8, 1924, was the oldest living Olympic champion.