FIA man run over, killed by dumper

KARACHI: An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) was run over and killed by a dumper near Rashidi Goth on Sunday, according to police.

Malir Cantonment SHO Agha Abdul Rasheed said that ASI Mohammed Ayub, 38, was riding a motorcycle at around 8:45am when a recklessly driven dumper hit and ran him over on Link Road. He sustained critical injuries and died on the spot.

The driver responsible for the fatal accident was arrested and the heavy vehicle impounded.

The body was shifted to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medico-legal formalities.

Published in Dawn, November 3rd, 2025