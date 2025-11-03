CDA considers multi-storey building on historic Siraj Covered Market plot

ISLAMABAD: The city managers are considering allowing a multi-storey building on a plot originally allotted for a single-storey, inward-oriented, historical Siraj Covered Market in G-6, provided the citizens concerned support the CDA in its “initiative.”

Designed by a British architect, the Covered Market was a heritage of Islamabad until 2007 when it was bulldozed, wiping out the traces of one of the prominent landmarks of Islamabad.

The historical market was built by the CDA before leasing it out. But in 2007, the building was demolished and subsequently the CDA changed the bylaws for the new building, allowing the leaseholder 100pc ground coverage with the floor area ratio of 1:4 and ground-plus three storeys and two basements for parking. However, residents of the area opposed the CDA move and took the matter to the apex court. This compelled the civic agency to back track.

The market was located along the single service road namely Begum Sarfraz Iqbal Road, which leads toward the PM Secretariat from Melody side. Now, the CDA once again wants to allow a multi-storey market on the site. Recently, it sought public opinion on it. A few days ago, the CDA made a public announcement seeking views of the citizens.

Sources said before seeking public opinion, the matter was placed before the CDA board and the planning wing proposed new bylaws, seeking board’s approval for construction of a 7-8-storey structure with 50pc ground coverage, FAR 1:4, and a basement for parking only.

We will seek public objections and concerns before changing bylaws on request of original owner, says official

The board directed that building bylaws can’t be finalised without public consultation and objections should be invited and “after the conclusion of public hearing and legal review, the matter shall be resubmitted before the CDA board for a final decision.”

In his summary, the member planning had informed the board that a plot measuring 8670 square-yard located in G-6/3 was leased to Ch. Sirajud Din and others in the year 1966. The lease was for 30 years, which expired in 1996 and was extended for a second term till October 2026.

“Initially, the building bylaws for the subject plot allowed a single storey inward oriented building and building was constructed accordingly till its demolition in year 2007-8.” The member planning told the board that the building bylaws were later changed by CDA, but “residents of neighboring houses approached the Supreme Court and Islamabad High Court against the change in building bylaws and CDA was restrained from making any change in bylaws,” he added.

Interestingly, the summary did not carry details that the Covered Market was built by CDA itself before leasing it out to a private person. Officials said the single-storey market’s design was unique compared to other commercial buildings and plazas in Islamabad, new and old.

Commenting on the issue, an official wishing not be named said that before allowing new construction, CDA should doualise Begum Sarfraz Road, which is already facing traffic congestion.

When contacted, CDA spokesperson Shahid Kiani said: “In fact, CDA has received a formal request from the original owner of the Covered Market to amend bylaws for construction of the Covered Market which could not be developed since long. In this connection, a summary was presented to the CDA Board which after due deliberation as well as ensuring transparency and commitment to responsible urban planning, has chosen not to decide on the request unilaterally but instead to seek public input in the form of objections and concerns, ensuring that the final decision on whether to accept or reject the changes in the bylaws and planning parameters is made in light of the views and concerns of the public who will be affected by this development,” the spokesperson said in his written reply.

He added that it will also be ensured that no planning parameters/ bylaws are developed in contravention of the master plan and in violation of any court decision.

Published in Dawn, November 3rd, 2025