Security tightened for churches across capital: police

Ikram Junaidi Published November 3, 2025 Updated November 3, 2025 06:34am
ISLAMABAD: Due to a general threat perception of terrorist attacks by extremist groups, police on Sunday said they ensured robust security measures at churches across the capital.

On the directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, officers and personnel remained on high alert outside the churches, ensuring the safety of the Christian community during their worship.

The SSP operations said special instructions were issued to all concerned police stations to reassess the security of worship places in their respective areas and ensure foolproof arrangements. Checking at entry and exit points was intensified, while surveillance was conducted through walk-through gates and CCTV cameras.

Senior officers also visited different churches to review the security arrangements and issued necessary instructions to the personnel on duty. Female police officers were also part of the security teams to ensure a peaceful environment for families.

The SSP operations said the protection of life and property of minorities was a top priority. “We are fully prepared to deal with any untoward incident,” he added.

Islamabad police have also appealed to citizens to immediately report any suspicious activity to the nearest police station or via the emergency helpline Pucar-15 in order to ensure prompt response.

Published in Dawn, November 3rd, 2025

