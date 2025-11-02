PM vows to take steps for effective probe, prosecution of crimes against journalists

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday said the government would take steps to ensure effective investigation, justice, and prosecution in cases of crimes against journalists.

His remarks came on the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists. The day, observed on November 2, highlights the need for justice in cases where journalists are attacked or killed. This year’s observance draws attention to the online threats faced by women journalists and the broader chilling impact these have on freedom of expression.

“Today reminds us that a free, informed, and responsible press is the foundation of any democratic society,” the prime minister said in a statement.

“Journalists enable public access to facts and are torchbearers of truth. Violence, threats, or reprisals against them while performing their duties are attacks on freedom of expression.

“I pay tribute to journalists who faced hardships for truth and solidarity with families of media workers who lost loved ones in the line of duty.”

He added that the Government of Pakistan was committed to protecting press freedom and providing a safe environment for journalists.

“We will take measures to ensure effective investigation, justice, and prosecution of crimes against journalists.

“I appeal to the international community, media organisations, and civil society to play their role in protecting journalists and promoting freedom of expression. A free press guarantees a strong, transparent, and democratic Pakistan.”

Pakistan is consistently ranked as one of the world’s most dangerous countries for journalists due to frequent threats, physical attacks, and a pervasive culture of impunity for perpetrators. In the 2025 World Press Freedom Index by Reporters Without Borders (RSF), Pakistan was ranked 158th out of 180 countries.

A day prior, the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) condemned the worsening situation for media professionals in Pakistan.

A delegation from the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) held talks with IFJ President Dominique Pradalié and Secretary General Anthony Bellanger at the Syndicat National des Journalistes (SNJ) headquarters in Paris, according to a statement issued from Islamabad on Saturday.

“The IFJ leaders expressed deep concern over targeted killings of journalists, misuse of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (Peca) to file cases against media workers, undeclared censorship, harassment by state and non-state actors, forced layoffs, and non-payment of salaries,” the statement said.

“They urged Pakistan’s president, prime minister, and top judge to take immediate notice, warning that inaction could prompt an appeal to the United Nations for intervention.”

During the meeting, the PFUJ delegation, including Secretary General Shakeel Ahmed, Rawalpindi-Islamabad Union of Journalists President Tariq Usmani, and Foreign Committee Head Waseem Shahzad Qadri, briefed the IFJ leaders on ground realities.