International Federation of Journalists slams growing crisis faced by journalists in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: A delegation from the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) held talks with International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) President Dominique Pradalié and Secretary General Anthony Bellanger at the Syndicat National des Journalistes (SNJ) headquarters in Paris, according to a statement issued from Islamabad on Saturday.

The high-level meeting aimed to address the escalating crisis facing journalists in Pakistan.

The IFJ leaders expressed deep concern over targeted killings of journalists, misuse of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (Peca) to file cases against media workers, undeclared censorship, harassment by state and non-state actors, forced layoffs, and non-payment of salaries.

They urged Pakistan’s president, prime minister, and top judge to take immediate notice, warning that inaction could prompt an appeal to the United Nations for intervention.

During the meeting, the PFUJ delegation, including Secretary General Shakeel Ahmed, Rawalpindi-Islamabad Union of Journalists President Tariq Usmani, and Foreign Committee Head Waseem Shahzad Qadri, briefed the IFJ leaders on ground realities.

In a joint statement, Mr Pradalié and Mr Bellanger condemned “unlawful” actions against journalists, demanded the immediate withdrawal of Peca-based cases, called for robust legislation to protect journalists’ rights, and stressed on the need for taking legal action against those responsible for targeted killings.

‘Undeclared censorship’

They also denounced “undeclared censorship” imposed by government institutions, terming it “unconstitutional and undemocratic”.

Highlighting the forced layoffs affecting hundreds of media workers, the IFJ officials urged Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to introduce urgent and robust legislation to halt what they described as the “economic massacre” of journalists in Pakistan.

The federation pledged full support to PFUJ and said the issue will be placed on the agenda of the upcoming IFJ Congress.

Mr Pradalié and Mr Bellanger also rai­sed concerns over alleged death threats to PFUJ President Rana Muhammad Azeem and others, reportedly from Tali­ban-linked groups, and called for a thorough investigation to ensure those responsible face full legal consequences.

Published in Dawn, November 2nd, 2025