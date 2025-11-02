Kh Asif points finger at India amid Kabul tensions

• Defence minister says New Delhi wants to keep Islamabad engaged on eastern, western fronts

• Says Pakistan has ‘evidence’ of India’s role in terrorism

• Hopes dialogue with Afghan Taliban will lead to ‘reasonable conclusion’

ISLAMABAD: While expressing the hope that ongoing talks with Afghanistan would reach a reasonable conclusion, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Saturday said India wanted to keep Pakistan busy and engaged on the eastern and western fronts amid tensions with Kabul and New Delhi, Dawn.com reported.

Pakistan and Afghanistan earlier agreed during the extended Istanbul talks to continue a ceasefire, following a rapid deterioration of ties and a brief conflict along the border last month. The Istanbul agreement came after days of deadlock that nearly brought the process to a halt, with mediators pulling both delegations back to the table even as Pakistan’s team had already begun preparations to return home.

On the eastern border, an uneasy peace persists between Pakistan and India after their May conflict that ended with a United States-brokered ceasefire. Since then, Indian political and military leadership, including chiefs of the military branches, have continued to make aggressive statements, reiterating terrorism allegations that Pakistan has repeatedly denied and also warning of “geographical changes” in the course of any future conflict.

The defence minister, while talking to Geo News on Saturday, said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was “silenced” after the defeat dealt to India during the May conflict. He also expressed the hope that the ongoing talks with Afghanistan would reach a reasonable conclusion.

He reiterated the claim that India was waging a low-intensity war against Pakistan from Afghanistan, adding that New Delhi was trying to “settle the score” after facing defeat in May. He said, “If there is a need for evidence, then we have it, about what involvement India has in terrorism [in Pakistan] and how it wants to keep us busy on two fronts: the eastern and western.”

However, in reference to the country’s western neighbour, he made it clear that everyone was onboard — politicians, the establishment and the Pakistani nation — about the fact that an immediate solution to the Afghanistan issue was very necessary. “Terrorism from Afghan soil should be completely stopped,” the defence minister said.

He said the preferable solution would be for both states to maintain a civilised relationship. The second round of negotiations with Afghanistan produced a three-point understanding — the continuation of the ceasefire, the establishment of a monitoring and verification mechanism to ensure peace, and penalties for violations.

Mujahid’s remarks about deportation rejected

Separately, the information ministry rubbished remarks by Afghan Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid about details of a prisoner exchange scheme in the Istanbul talks.

As per Ariana News, he claimed Pakistan was informed in the talks that the Islamic Emirate was willing to deport people Islamabad considered a security threat but Pakistan did not accept the offer.

It added that he said that Pakistan requested the Afghan side to control such people within Afghanistan instead of deporting them.

Responding to the development, the information ministry said it “rejects deliberate twisting of facts” by Mujahid.

“Pakistan had demanded that terrorists in Afghanistan posing a threat to Pakistan be controlled or arrested. When the Afghan side said that they were Pakistani nationals, Pakistan immediately proposed that they be handed over through designated border posts, consistent with Pakistan’s long-standing position. “Any claim to the contrary is false and misleading,” he added.

‘Afghan regime suffers from internal factionalism’

Later, in a post on X, the defence minister said, “On the malicious and misleading comments made by the Afghan spokesperson, let it be categorically stated that there exists complete unanimity of views among all Pakistanis, including the country’s political and military leadership, regarding Pakistan’s security policies and its comprehensive approach toward Afghanistan.

“The people of Pakistan, especially those of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, are fully aware of the treacherous and barbaric patronization of Indian-sponsored terrorism by the Afghan Taliban regime and harbor no illusions about its intent or conduct. Ironically, it is the non-representative Afghan Taliban regime that suffers from deep internal factionalism, and is responsible for the continued oppression of Afghan ethnicities, women, children, and minorities, while stifling fundamental rights of expression, education, and representation.

“Even after four years in power, the regime has failed to fulfill the promises made to the international community, and now attempts to mask its lack of cohesion, stability, and governance capacity through rhetoric and by serving as a proxy for external elements.

“In contrast, Pakistan’s policy to protect its citizens from cross-border terrorism and the perverted ideology of Khawarij remains unified, unwavering, and firmly anchored in national interest as well as in the pursuit of regional peace and stability.”

Published in Dawn, November 2nd, 2025