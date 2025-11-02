Balochistan PAC slams health dept over irregularities

QUETTA: The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of the Balochistan Assembly on Friday expressed strong displeasure at the Health Department’s persistent failure to act on directives regarding major financial irregularities, illegal procurements and missing medical supplies at Quetta’s Sandeman Provincial Hospital.

Presided over by PAC Chairman Asghar Ali Tareen, the committee reviewed a special audit of Sandeman Provincial Hospital and several audit paras relating to the Health Department.

Key findings included the illegal procurement of medicines worth Rs30.02 million, missing drugs valued at Rs22.83m and overpriced oxygen cylinders that caused a Rs1.34m loss.

According to the audit report, hospital administrations purchased medicines worth Rs30.02m between 2017 and 2022. However, discrepancies were found between supply orders and bills, with one company receiving the order and another company receiving payment.

The audit also revealed that stock registers and inspection reports were missing from official records. The Health Department clarified that the company Health Tech Quetta was an authorised distributor of Frontier Dactrol Ltd Peshawar and handled both supply and payment. However, the committee found this explanation unsatisfactory.

Finds Rs30m illegal procurement of medicine, Rs22.8m stock missing

“Eight months have passed since the PAC issued directives, yet there has been no result,” the PAC chairman remarked. “The responsible officers must be identified, and if directives are ignored, an FIR should be filed and a report submitted to the committee.”

The committee decided that any officer failing to provide the required records would be removed from their post. Committee member Safia Bibi stressed that it was mandatory to satisfy the PAC’s enquiries, while Haji Wali Muhammad Noorzai warned that non-compliance with the committee’s decisions would result in stern recommendations for action.

Mr Noorzai said that violations of the Balochistan Public Procurement Rules had occurred and expressed dismay that no progress had been made despite an eight-month lapse. The committee directed that a comparative analysis be conducted between the rates of the concerned companies, warning of strict action if discrepancies were found.

The audit report also disclosed that medicines worth Rs22.83m disappeared from the Civil Hospital Quetta’s store during the 2019-20 fiscal year. Investigations revealed that a former pharmacist failed to record entries due to illness, leading to serious data discrepancies. Despite repeated instructions, the pharmacist has yet to submit the complete record, causing deep concern among committee members.

The PAC directed the Health Secretary to launch a formal inquiry within a week and take disciplinary action against negligent officials. During the pandemic, oxygen cylinders were purchased at Rs40,000 per cylinder, despite the contract rate being only Rs537. This irregularity cost the government Rs1.34m. Moreover, all quotations were prepared in identical handwriting, raising serious questions about transparency and potential collusion.

The committee deferred this para but instructed the Health Department to produce all original records, agreements and relevant documents before the next meeting.

The PAC chairman emphasised that financial discipline and transparency are non-negotiable and directed all departments to submit comprehensive reports before the next meeting.

Members expressed deep concern over the Health Department’s lack of preparedness, noting that the special audit covered a budget of Rs10.44 billion, and despite being given an opportunity in the previous meeting on Feb 14, 2025, no inquiry had been completed.

Frustrated by the department’s repeated delays and disregard for directives, the PAC adjourned the meeting and gave the Health Department a final one-week deadline to provide the audit records and ensure compliance.

Failing that, the committee warned that the matter would be referred to the National Accountability Bureau or other investigative agencies for further action.

Published in Dawn, November 2nd, 2025