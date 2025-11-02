E-Paper | November 02, 2025

Grenade attack targets National Highway Police office in Dera Murad Jamali

Ali Jan Mangi Published November 2, 2025 Updated November 2, 2025 10:11am
Logo of National Highways & Motorway Police. — X/NHMPofficial
DERA MURAD JAMALI: Unknown armed men attacked the National Highway Police (NHP) office in the main bazaar area of Dera Murad Jamali with a hand grenade, injuring one person and damaging the building, police said on Saturday.

According to officials, an unidentified motorcyclist hurled a hand grenade at the NHP office, which exploded near the main gate, injuring Muhammad Ramzan, who was working at a nearby service station.

Police and security forces rushed to the scene soon after the explosion and shifted the injured to the Teaching Hospital Dera Murad Jamali. The windowpanes of the NHP office and nearby buildings were shattered by the blast.

Man gunned down

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, a man was shot dead by armed assailants in Usta Muhammad town. Police said the attackers opened fire near the High School Bridge, killing a man identified as Zafar Ullah Magsi on the spot. The body was shifted to the district hospital.

Police said the killing appeared to be the result of an old enmity. A case has been registered on the complaint of the victim’s heirs, and efforts are underway to arrest the culprits.

Published in Dawn, November 2nd, 2025

Pakistan

