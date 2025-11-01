Portfolios assigned to KP’s all-male, 13-member cabinet

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government assigned portfolios to the newly formed 13-member all-male provincial cabinet on Saturday.

The 13-member provincial cabinet picked by KP Chief Minister Sohail Afridi took the oath of office a day ago in Peshawar.

Many on social media were quick to point out that the new KP government lacked female representation.

A notification issued today from the Cabinet Wing of the KP government’s Administration Department said CM Afridi assigned the following portfolios to the 13 members:

Provincial ministers:

Meena Khan Afridi — local government, elections and rural development

Arshad Ayub Khan — elementary and secondary education

Fazal Shakoor Khan — public health engineering

Amjad Ali — housing

Aftab Alam Afridi — law, parliamentary affairs and human rights

Syed Fakhar Jehan — excise, taxation and narcotics control

Riaz Khan — irrigation

Khaleequr Rehman — health

Aqibullah Khan — relief, rehabilitation and settlement

Faisal Khan Tarakai — labour

Aides

Muzzammil Aslam — finance adviser

Taj Muhammad — sports and youth affairs adviser

Shafiullah Jan — special assistant to the chief minister on information and public relations

Afridi — who was elected the new provincial chief executive last month — had previously insisted that he would announce his team after meeting incarcerated PTI founder Imran Khan.

However, after repeated attempts to meet the former premier were unsuccessful, Imran’s sister told the newly appointed chief minister he had “complete authority” to form the provincial cabinet.

Opposition members in the KP Assembly were criticising the ruling PTI over its failure to form the provincial cabinet, saying government affairs had come to a halt. The lawmakers had also voiced the fear that the prolonged delay in the cabinet formation was tantamount to inviting the imposition of an emergency in the province.

The PTI’s provincial chapter had previously also insisted that members of the previous cabinet with “corruption allegations and bad reputation” should not be part of the new one.