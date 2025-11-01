Peak excitement as India’s women eye maiden World Cup title

It is a regular net session at a cricket academy in New Delhi, but the joy among the colourful jersey-clad young girls is unmistakable.

They have a shimmering new source of inspiration, after the Indian women’s team pulled off a stunning victory against favourites Australia in the women’s World Cup semi-final on Thursday.

Batter Jemimah Rodrigues slammed an unbeaten 127 as India chased down a record 339 at Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium to secure a place in Sunday’s final against South Africa.

“There is always that one thing that inspires a generation,” said 19-year-old Armeet Kaur, a batting all-rounder who has played for the Delhi state team. “Jemmy’s innings yesterday was like that. It will really change things.”

Twelve-year-old Ridhima Chaudhary was star-struck. “It made me feel like I have to play like them,” she said.

The sixth-grade student said she has already been working towards that goal – training three hours a day, five days a week.

“My parents also say that cricket academy is as important as school,” she added.

Coach Sumit Poria called the victory a “turning point” for the sport in India. “The way the crowd cheered for the team — it’s a shot in the arm like nothing else before,” he said.

While the overall infrastructure has improved in recent years, a big victory like the one on Thursday “will go a long way in convincing parents” to let young women pursue cricket seriously, Poria added.

The eight-nation tournament, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, has already broken records.

Data released by the International Cricket Council (ICC) and streaming platform JioHotstar showed the first 13 matches drew more than 60 million viewers – five times higher than the 2022 edition.

The India-Pakistan clash earlier this month became the most-watched women’s international match ever, with 28.4 million viewers.

That’s still a small figure for the world’s most populous nation, but it shows the rise in popularity of women’s cricket.

India, twice runners-up, are chasing a maiden title in the 50-over World Cup that now boasts a record $13.88 million prize purse – eclipsing even the men’s total from two years ago.

In New Delhi, the excitement is tangible. Replica women’s team jerseys sold out online just hours after India secured their final berth.

The popularity is being matched by economic clout.

The wider sports market is booming in India, with its estimated value to surge to $130 billion by 2030, according to a 2024 report by Deloitte and Google.

The 2023 launch of the Women’s Premier League generated about $700 million in franchise and media rights for the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

The move toward pay parity, pushed by then-BCCI secretary and now ICC chairman Jay Shah, has further boosted the women’s game.

“The rise of digital platforms has transformed sports consumption… occurring alongside a growing diversification of India’s sports fans,” the Deloitte report said.

And women are a key part of that. “Women’s sports are on the rise,” it said. “Fans are increasingly interested in women’s sports.”

Whether or not India lift the trophy on Sunday, the young cricketers at Delhi’s training nets say the impact is already beyond measure.

“When I started playing six years ago, there were only the men to get inspired by,” said 18-year-old Ishita Singh. “But now there’s the women’s team too.”

Veteran Indian sports journalist Sharda Ugra called the win “a very big moment”.

“It will make the game leapfrog another level in India in terms of attention and being a viable career option for so many girls who want to take part in sport,” she said.

“Already there is a mass of talent burgeoning in women’s cricket in India. This will make that five times bigger, whatever happens in the final.”

India’s women cricketing stars, including Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana, have become household names, attracting major sponsorships and wide media coverage.

There is a big market to tap into.

“Women now comprise 236 million fans — or 36 precent – of the fanbase,” the study estimated. “This debunks the notion of a male-only fanbase — and (shows) women’s fast-growing influence in sports.”