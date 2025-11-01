PM hails Pakistan’s prominence on world stage

• Lauds US President Trump for his role in India ceasefire

• Praises sacrifices by people of KP, armed forces

• Promises Daanish schools standards will be ‘at a par with Aitchison College’

CHITRAL: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Friday that Pakistan has secured a prominent position in the international community, acknowledging the diplomatic intervention of US President Donald Trump in helping to ease tensions between Islamabad and New Delhi in May of this year.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of a Daanish school here, the premier noted that Mr Trump’s efforts prevented a potential escalation by establishing a ceasefire between the two countries.

The prime minister reiterated his resolve to eliminate terrorism and promote peace and prosperity across the country.

He lauded the armed forces for their sacrifices and professionalism under the leadership of Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir.

The premier said the patriotism of the people of KP was exemplary, particularly that of Chitral, noting that were highly educated and civilised people despite lacking educational facilities.

“That is the reason why [PML-N president and former prime minister] Mian Nawaz Sharif always took special interest in the development projects of this area [Chitral] during his tenure.”

He said that after assuming the office of the prime minister, he had planned to focus federal resources on remote areas and bring prosperity through such facilities so that KP, Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Azad Kashmir could also develop on par with Punjab and Sindh.

Daanish school

Describing the Daanish school as a special gift from the federal government to the people of Chitral, he said that residents could previously only dream of an educational institution of this quality, but now it had become a reality.

The prime minister stated that the standard of Daanish schools would in no way be lower than that of Aitchison College in Lahore.

“Completely free education, along with boarding and lodging facilities, will be provided, allowing poor and orphaned children to compete with the students of Aitchison College by receiving high-quality education,” he added.

PM Shehbaz announ­ced that construction of the Daanish school building would begin in December this year and will be completed within a year, with classes to be inaugurated by him next year.

The premier also announced several development projects for Chitral, including the establishment of a university and a state-of-the-art hospital in Upper Chitral, as well as the completion of the 153-kilometre Chitral-Shandur Road by December next year.

He further announced the completion of the gas plant project in Chitral, which had been initiated during the government of his brother, Nawaz Sharif.

Earlier, Federal Minister Amir Muqam, in his address, highlighted the performance of the PML-N government and described the prime minister’s tireless work and efforts as exemplary.

He criticised the provincial government of KP, stating that it should focus on performance-based politics rather than adopting a confrontational approach.

Later, PM Shehbaz visited Gahiret village to congratulate one of his protocol staff members on his recent marriage.

Published in Dawn, November 1st, 2025