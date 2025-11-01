E-Paper | November 01, 2025

Weekly inflation up 5.05pc

Mubarak Zeb Khan Published November 1, 2025 Updated November 1, 2025 07:44am
Perishable items drove price surge for the 13th straight week. — Online/file
Perishable items drove price surge for the 13th straight week. — Online/file
comments
Whatsapp Channel

ISLAMABAD: Short-term inflation, measured by the Sensitive Price Index (SPI), increased 5.05 per cent year-on-year in the week ending Oct 30, owing to an increase in the retail price of perishable food products in the domestic market.

The SPI-based inflation recorded an upward trend for the past 13 consecutive weeks. The increase is mainly driven by a surge in prices of perishable products, including onions, tomatoes, potatoes, wheat flour as well as edible oil.

It, however, rose 0.12pc from the previous week, data showed on Friday.

The prices of tomatoes, onions and potatoes saw an increase owing to disruption in supply due to closure of the border with Afghanistan. The extraordinary spike in the retail prices of sugar, and meat also contributed in reversing the trend during the past weeks under review.

The retail price of sugar in the market reached to Rs180 to Rs200 per kg. The price of meat is steadily on the rise in the past few weeks.

The items whose prices increased the most over the previous week included onions (59.54pc), eggs (3.24pc), chicken (2.40pc), garlic (1.72pc), firewood (0.93pc), cooking oil 5-litre (0.64pc), vegetable ghee 2.5 kg (0.40pc), wheat flour (0.36pc) and powdered milk (0.22pc).

The items whose prices saw a decline week-on-week included tomatoes (47.02pc), pulse gram (1.66pc), pulse masoor (1.20pc), pulse moong (0.65pc), gur (0.56pc), potatoes (0.23pc), pulse mash (0.14pc) and rice IRRI-6/9 (0.12pc).

However, on an annual basis, the items whose prices increased the most included ladies’ sandals (55.62p), sugar (42.44p), tomatoes (31.56pc), gas charges for Q1 (29.85pc), onions (19.98pc), wheat flour (19.23pc), gur (18.41pc), beef (13.42pc), firewood (12.51pc), vegetable ghee 2.5 kg (12.34pc).

In contrast, the prices of garlic dropped 30.74pc, followed by pulse gram (29.12pc), electricity charges for Q1 (26.26pc), potatoes (20.07pc), tea lipton (17.93pc), pulse mash (15.87pc), chicken (15.63pc), LPG (5.93pc), pulse masoor (4.68pc) and rice IRRI-6/9 (3.36pc).

Published in Dawn, November 1st, 2025

Follow Dawn Business on X, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Talks revived
Updated 01 Nov, 2025

Talks revived

THROUGH the efforts of foreign interlocutors, the failed parleys between Afghanistan and Pakistan in Istanbul have...
Self-sabotage
01 Nov, 2025

Self-sabotage

NOTHING, it seems, can stop the PTI from shooting itself in the foot every now and then. The latest in its series of...
Drought warning
01 Nov, 2025

Drought warning

THE Met Department’s warning, which places 12 districts of Balochistan under drought watch, should come as no...
Mosque management
Updated 31 Oct, 2025

Mosque management

CONTROLLING or managing the narrative originating from the pulpit has been a challenge for the state for several...
Troops for Gaza
31 Oct, 2025

Troops for Gaza

AS Gaza continues to be rattled by violations of the ceasefire by Israel, there is talk about the deployment of a...
Deadly inaction
31 Oct, 2025

Deadly inaction

THE world’s worsening climate emergency is now measurable not only in degrees Celsius, but also in lives lost. The...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe