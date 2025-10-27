Wana witnesses another surge in sugar, flour prices

SOUTH WAZIRISTAN: The prices of sugar and flour have once again surged in Lower South Waziristan district headquarters, Wana, causing significant distress among residents.

The rising cost of essential commodities has severely impacted the household budgets of middle- and low-income families.

A market survey conducted on Sunday revealed that the retail price of sugar has climbed from Rs195 to Rs215 per kilogram, while in the wholesale market, a 50-kg sack is being sold at Rs9,500.

Shopkeepers attributed the price hike to reduced supply and growing demand, saying that prices have been increasing almost daily.

At the same time, flour prices have also continued to rise steadily. According to local shopkeepers, the price of a 40-kg bag of flour has reached Rs5,600, up from Rs4,800 just a few weeks ago. This sharp increase has caused widespread concern among consumers.

Residents complained that essential food items like sugar and flour were rapidly becoming unaffordable for the common man. A local resident Muhammad Naeem, lamented, “Salaries remain the same, but prices go up every week. A poor man simply cannot survive in such circumstances.”

Shopkeepers claimed that one of the major causes behind the ongoing price surge in the district was the restriction policy imposed by the Punjab government, which has disrupted the supply of sugar and flour to South Waziristan Lower. They said that transporting goods from the Punjab now required special permits and additional taxes, which had raised operational costs and ultimately pushed the prices up.

Locals criticised the district administration of South Waziristan Lower and food department for their inaction, saying that there was no effective market monitoring or price control mechanism in place. Traders are reportedly charging arbitrary prices, while officials have failed to take any corrective action.

Published in Dawn, October 27th, 2025