‘Govt to modernise police for combatting terrorism’

Saleem Shahid Published November 1, 2025 Updated November 1, 2025 08:49am
Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Friday offered prayers for two police officials martyred in a gun battle with terrorists. — Photo courtesy Sarfraz Bugti/X
• CM Bugti pays rich tributes to martyred SHO and constable
• Says Levies force being integrated into Balochistan police

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti said on Friday that his government was taking all possible measures to provide the police force with modern training and equip them with the latest weapons to curb terrorist activities and maintain lasting peace in the province.

He made these remarks during his visit to Sohbatpur, where he met the families of SHO Lutaf Ali Khosa and Constable Muhammad Azeem, who were martyred in a gun battle with terrorists in Bhag Nari area of Kachhi district.

CM Bugti offered fateha for the departed souls and expressed sympathies with the bereaved families of the martyrs, paying rich tributes to them.

“The officers and personnel of the Balochistan police and security forces are sacrificing their lives for the protection of the people,” CM Bugti noted, adding that his government stood with their families at every step.

He continued that the Balochistan government was developing the provincial police on modern lines, and important decisions were made to increase their capacity during a high-level meeting the other day.

Mr Bugti said the Levies force was being integrated into the police so that decisive steps could be taken to deal with terrorism and crime.

The chief minister highlighted that SHO Khosa and his team fought the terrorists with courage, bravery and valour.

“Instead of surrendering to the terrorists, they [SHO Khosa and his team] fought gallantly and attained martyrdom — keeping the centuries-old Baloch traditions alive.”

CM Bugti announced the construction of a road to the house of the martyred SHO, jobs for his sons in the provincial police department, and naming the village’s basic health unit and school after the martyrs.

“The sacrifices of the people and forces of Balochistan will not go in vain. The terrorists will be defeated and peace and stability will definitely be restored in the province,” he said.

The CM said that the state machinery would remain active with full force until the complete elimination of terrorism. Provincial Minister Sardarzada Faisal Jamali, Excise and Taxation Parliamentary Secretary Haji Muhammad Khan Lehri, Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir Khan, police chief Muhammad Tahir Khan, Nasirabad Division Commissioner Salahuddin Noorzai, and Sohbatpur Deputy Commissioner Farida Tareen were also present on the occasion.

Published in Dawn, November 1st, 2025

Terrorism in Pakistan
