Ruckus as Karachi City Council members reject heavy traffic fines

• In a resolution, members ask Sindh govt to repair streets and roads first

• Call for using city cameras to catch criminals

• PPP adopts resolution to name Karimabad underpass after Dr Asim Hussain

KARACHI: The City Council on Friday exploded with ruckus over a resolution against the implementation of new traffic violation fines as high as Rs50,000 through e-challan system.

The resolution expressed strong reservations over heavy fines imposed through e-challan for traffic rule violations in Karachi and demanded that the Sindh government withdraw the notification.

Although the ruling Pakistan Peoples Party members, who spoke on the resolution, tried to justify the government decision of the increase, their colleagues joined hands with the opposition local government public representatives of Jamaat-i-Islami and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf.

The two opposition party members also held separate protest demonstrations in and outside the KMC Head Office Building, chanting slogans against the implementation of e-challans in the metropolis.

Opposition Leader Advocate Saifuddin, who tabled the resolution against the new e-challan system, slammed the provincial government for jacking up the traffic-violation fines.

The resolution expressed grave concerns over the Sindh government’s decision of raising traffic-violation fines in the metropolis. It said that the streets and major roads in the city, either under the administrative control of the KMC or towns, were in dilapidated conditions and there were no traffic signs or directions for speed limits and other traffic rules.

The City Council members through the resolution demanded of the provincial government to immediately withdraw the notification of the enhanced traffic-violation fines.

The resolution demanded that the e-challans be issued only as warning to the traffic laws violators. It also demanded that traffic police be deputed to regulate traffic and train road users instead of harassing them.

The resolution said that the streets and roads be repaired so people were not compelled to adopt an otherwise wrong way. It also demanded that the cameras installed in the city be used to contain crime.

Rejecting the provincial government’s decision, PTI’s Saad Khan jibed that the roads in the city were “like in Afghanistan”, while the challans were “like in Azerbaijan”.

JI member Junaid Mukati asked why Karachi was singled out for the implementation of e-challan system.

He also asked as to why no action was taken against dumper mafia, claiming that the provincial authorities were involved in the menace.

Justifying the government decision, PPP member Najmi Alam said that the results of the new e-challan system were now visible at least on Sharea Faisal as people had started abiding by the traffic laws.

While the debate on the resolution against the e-challan was still continuing with an opposition member speaking on it, the deputy mayor adjourned the session to a date to be announced later.

Public projects named after PPP leaders

A resolution passed by a majority vote allowed the KMC to name the Karimabad underpass after PPP leader Dr Asim Hussain in recognition of “his personal interest and efforts in the project”.

It also asked KMC to invite Dr Asim Hussain or his representative to the inauguration ceremony to publicly acknowledge his contributions.

Similarly, the overhead bridge on Khalid Bin Waleed Road was approved to be named after the late Muhammad Umar Jat, former PPP District Malir President and former Nazim of Bin Qasim Town.

Other resolutions included approval of the improvement/restoration plan for Jehangir Road, the rehabilitation of the storm-water drain from Gurumandir to Teen Hatti, the construction of the Natha Khan Bridge Grade & Link Road from Sharea Faisal to Habib University, land utilisation plans for Khaleelabad and Bilalabad, the upgradation of posts of Chief Fire Officer, Team Leader/Commander, and Deputy Chief Fire Officer in the KMC Fire Brigade and USAR Department, and recommendations for upgrading operational staff positions in the Fire Brigade Department.

Other resolutions

Earlier, the council approved 20 resolutions, eight of them unanimously.

At the outset of the proceeding, a condolence resolution was unanimously adopted to condole the demise of former Speaker of Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Durrani.

Another resolution, passed unanimously, strongly condemned India’s illegal occupation of Kashmir and expressed solidarity with the Kashmiri people.

Among other resolutions passed by a majority vote, the Council approved recommendations related to KMC’s Department of State and Accommodation by-laws.

The council also approved naming the underpass at Golimar Chowrangi after the late Qadir Bakhsh Bakkak in recognition of his valuable services to local governance, naming the Lyari Family Park after the slain PPP leader Waja Kareem Dad, and launching a citywide tree plantation campaign in all roads, parks, schools, hospitals, and recreational areas to control environmental pollution.

Through a unanimously approved resolution, the Council granted approval for establishing a bus depot named “KMC General Bus Stand” on Plot No. 108, Sheet No. K-28, Manghopir Road (Gutter Baghicha) and entrusted its operation, maintenance, and upkeep for 10 years to “The Silk Route Transport Company”.

Another unanimously passed resolution approved granting Plot No. ST-13, Sector 15/16 (Gulistan-i-Mazdoor) to The Citizens Foundation on an annual lease for the construction and operation of a primary and secondary school for purely educational purposes.

Another unanimously passed resolution called upon the government to bring Kiran Hospital Road and Suparco Road under the administrative control of the KMC to address public complaints arising due to the Red Line project on University Road and to ensure proper maintenance of these roads.

It was also agreed to name Kiran Hospital Road after Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan, the benefactor of Pakistan.

Published in Dawn, November 1st, 2025