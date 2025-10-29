DIG Traffic’s vehicle runs afoul of Karachi’s new e-challan initiative, fined Rs10,000

The vehicle of DIG Traffic Pir Mohammad Shah was issued an e-challan on Wednesday for violating traffic rules.

In June, the Sindh government decided that e-challans for traffic violations would be delivered to vehicle owners’ registered home addresses. Vehicles with unpaid fines would not be allowed to be sold or transferred.

The decision came amid the port city witnessing a surge in traffic accidents, particularly involving dumpers and water tankers, that killed nearly 500 people and injured 4,879 in 2024, according to hospital data.

The e-ticket was issued to the DIG’s vehicle at the Lyari Interchange as the driver was not wearing a seatbelt.

“My driver was issued the e-challan for not wearing a seatbelt,” said the senior police official.

He added that his driver was fined a sum of Rs10,000.

According to a press release by the Sindh police dated October 28, 1,535 challans have been issued for not wearing a seat belt, 507 challans for riding a motorcycle without a helmet, 419 for over speeding, 166 for running a red light, and 32 for using a mobile phone while driving.

Earlier this month, Inspector General (IG) of Sindh Police Ghulam Nabi Memon said the biggest problem in the metropolis is a lack of trained drivers, who are also responsible for tragic accidents.

Meanwhile, Additional IG of Karachi Javed Alam Odho said a faceless e-ticketing system would end abuse of powers by police and their negative attitude towards the public.