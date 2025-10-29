E-Paper | October 29, 2025

DIG Traffic’s vehicle runs afoul of Karachi’s new e-challan initiative, fined Rs10,000

Imtiaz Ali Published October 29, 2025 Updated October 29, 2025 07:00pm
Karachi Traffic Police performing their duties at a main thoroughfare of the port city. — File Photo
Karachi Traffic Police performing their duties at a main thoroughfare of the port city. — File Photo
comments
Whatsapp Channel

The vehicle of DIG Traffic Pir Mohammad Shah was issued an e-challan on Wednesday for violating traffic rules.

In June, the Sindh government decided that e-challans for traffic violations would be delivered to vehicle owners’ registered home addresses. Vehicles with unpaid fines would not be allowed to be sold or transferred.

The decision came amid the port city witnessing a surge in traffic accidents, particularly involving dumpers and water tankers, that killed nearly 500 people and injured 4,879 in 2024, according to hospital data.

The e-ticket was issued to the DIG’s vehicle at the Lyari Interchange as the driver was not wearing a seatbelt.

“My driver was issued the e-challan for not wearing a seatbelt,” said the senior police official.

He added that his driver was fined a sum of Rs10,000.

According to a press release by the Sindh police dated October 28, 1,535 challans have been issued for not wearing a seat belt, 507 challans for riding a motorcycle without a helmet, 419 for over speeding, 166 for running a red light, and 32 for using a mobile phone while driving.

Earlier this month, Inspector General (IG) of Sindh Police Ghulam Nabi Memon said the biggest problem in the metropolis is a lack of trained drivers, who are also responsible for tragic accidents.

Meanwhile, Additional IG of Karachi Javed Alam Odho said a faceless e-ticketing system would end abuse of powers by police and their negative attitude towards the public.

Pakistan

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Caution for now
29 Oct, 2025

Caution for now

THE State Bank’s decision to keep its key policy rate unchanged at 11pc for the fourth monetary policy review ...
Going rogue
Updated 29 Oct, 2025

Going rogue

WHEN officials of sensitive agencies are accused of breaking the law, the state needs to thoroughly investigate, and...
AI in Urdu
29 Oct, 2025

AI in Urdu

AMERICAN technology giant Meta has introduced, or perhaps one should say, unleashed AI on speakers of the Urdu...
Istanbul impasse
Updated 28 Oct, 2025

Istanbul impasse

Intelligence-based operations must be conducted to prevent militants from crossing the border, and targeting innocent Pakistanis.
Toxic skies
28 Oct, 2025

Toxic skies

THAT time of year is upon us again when Punjab’s cities start to choke under a grey pall. The minarets of...
Tomato relief
28 Oct, 2025

Tomato relief

LIMITED tomato imports from Iran and small supplies from Sindh and Swat have finally reduced the pressure on...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe