Murad orders immediate release of wheat support funds to small farmers

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed the agriculture department to immediately disburse funds to small-scale farmers for purchasing DAP (diammonium phosphate) and urea fertilisers ahead of the upcoming wheat sowing season.

Presiding over a high-level meeting on the ‘2025 Wheat Growers’ Support Programme’, the chief minister emphasised that the initiative must reach genuine farmers without delay, ensuring maximum coverage before the sowing season concludes. “This support is vital to help our small farmers prepare for the upcoming wheat season,” he said.

Under the programme, Rs14,000 per acre will be provided for the purchase of DAP fertiliser, while Rs8,000 per acre will be disbursed for two urea bags, following verification. The project, costing approximately Rs55bn, targets 412,000 farmers across 2.26m acres of wheat cultivation.

The programme, first approved in principle on Sep 23, 2025, initially envisaged the provision of fertilisers ‘in kind’. On Oct 24, 2025, the Sindh cabinet revised the mechanism to introduce direct cash transfers, aiming to enhance transparency and efficiency.

Wheat Growers’ Support Programme to cost government around Rs55bn, benefit 412,000 farmers, says official statement

The Agriculture Department has developed a comprehensive digital monitoring and verification system, including Android-based apps for field assistants and Mukhtiarkars, GPS-tagged data, and central dashboards for live monitoring.

Farmers are notified via automated SMS once funds are transferred, and documentation, including CNICs, photographs, Form VII-B, and affidavits (in cases of foti khata), is uploaded directly for verification.

Mr Shah lauded the digital reforms but urged officials to ensure inclusivity so no eligible farmer is excluded due to documentary issues. He also approved an extension of the programme until Nov 8, 2025, to widen coverage.

In Sindh, wheat sowing typically begins in late October in upper regions such as Sukkur, Larkana, Khairpur, and Ghotki, and mid-November in lower regions including Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, Badin, and Thatta, depending on canal water availability and irrigation schedules. The wheat harvest usually falls between late March and early May.

Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah, Secretary to CM Raheem Shaikh, Secretary Agriculture Zaman Narejo, and other officials attended the meeting.

Published in Dawn, November 1st, 2025