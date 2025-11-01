E-Paper | November 01, 2025

Khanewal-Faisalabad rail track restored

Tariq Saeed Published November 1, 2025 Updated November 1, 2025 06:06am
TOBA TEK SINGH: Work of re-laying of track is underway near Darkhana in Khanewal district. — Dawn
TOBA TEK SINGH: Rail traffic on the Khanewal-Faisalabad track via Abdul Hakim, Shorkot and Toba Tek Singh is going to be restored with effect from Nov 5.The traffic on this section was suspended on Sept 3 during floods when a breach was created on river Ravi at Mai Safooran spur near Sidhnai headworks in Pirmahal tehsil.

Though the Railways has not formally announced the restoration, it has started reservations from Nov 5. An official source confirmed the advance booking.

During two-month suspension of traffic, railways faced losses worth millions of rupees. Railways first gave track restoration contract to a private contractor but he abandoned it, saying the soil near the track was soggy.

Then the railways gave the contract to the Frontier Works Organisation which completed the repair work with modern machinery. Laying of track on four large and two small breaches had almost been completed.Sources said the work had been completed at a cost of Rs80 million.

Published in Dawn, November 1st, 2025

