Elder, two sons shot dead in North Waziristan

NORTH WAZIRISTAN: A tribal elder and his two sons were killed in an attack by unknown persons in Dattakhel area of North Waziristan district on Friday, the police said.

They said unknown motorcyclists opened fire in Manzarkhel area, killing Ayub Nawaz and his sons, Sakhi Zaman and Wali Rehman.

District police officer Waqar Ahmed said the armed suspects opened indiscriminate fire near the tribal elder’s house and escaped.

He said initial reports suggested that it was a targeted killing.

However, he added that the incident was being probed. He also said a search operation was launched in the area to arrest the attackers.

The police shifted the bodies to hospital for post-mortem, while security in the area was further tightened.

Published in Dawn, November 1st, 2025