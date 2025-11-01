E-Paper | November 01, 2025

Elder, two sons shot dead in North Waziristan

Our Correspondent Published November 1, 2025 Updated November 1, 2025 06:07am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

NORTH WAZIRISTAN: A tribal elder and his two sons were killed in an attack by unknown persons in Dattakhel area of North Waziristan district on Friday, the police said.

They said unknown motorcyclists opened fire in Manzarkhel area, killing Ayub Nawaz and his sons, Sakhi Zaman and Wali Rehman.

District police officer Waqar Ahmed said the armed suspects opened indiscriminate fire near the tribal elder’s house and escaped.

He said initial reports suggested that it was a targeted killing.

However, he added that the incident was being probed. He also said a search operation was launched in the area to arrest the attackers.

The police shifted the bodies to hospital for post-mortem, while security in the area was further tightened.

Published in Dawn, November 1st, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Talks revived
01 Nov, 2025

Talks revived

THROUGH the efforts of foreign interlocutors, the failed parleys between Afghanistan and Pakistan in Istanbul have...
Self-sabotage
01 Nov, 2025

Self-sabotage

NOTHING, it seems, can stop the PTI from shooting itself in the foot every now and then. The latest in its series of...
Drought warning
01 Nov, 2025

Drought warning

THE Met Department’s warning, which places 12 districts of Balochistan under drought watch, should come as no...
Mosque management
Updated 31 Oct, 2025

Mosque management

CONTROLLING or managing the narrative originating from the pulpit has been a challenge for the state for several...
Troops for Gaza
31 Oct, 2025

Troops for Gaza

AS Gaza continues to be rattled by violations of the ceasefire by Israel, there is talk about the deployment of a...
Deadly inaction
31 Oct, 2025

Deadly inaction

THE world’s worsening climate emergency is now measurable not only in degrees Celsius, but also in lives lost. The...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe