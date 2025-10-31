PM launches 4th phase of Youth Laptop Scheme

• Announces Rs500bn allocation for youth education, skills and empowerment

• Highlights collaboration with Saudi Arabia for advanced training in AI, IT and modern trades

• Interior Minister Naqvi briefs premier on visits to Iran and Muscat

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday inaugurated the fourth phase of the Prime Minister’s Youth Laptop Scheme 2025, reaffirming his governments unwavering commitment to investing in education, technology, and skills development for the country’s youth.

In his address at the inaugural ceremony, the prime minister described the occasion as a historic day in Pakistan’s journey of youth empowerment.

He emphasised that the scheme was a continuation of his vision launched in 2010, during his tenure as Punjab chief minister, to promote education, fine arts, culture, sports, and information technology. Despite natural calamities like floods, he recalled, not a single penny was cut from the youth development funds, as “education and empowerment are our top priorities.”

PM Shehbaz said Pakistan was among the few countries formulating policies for Artif­icial Intelligence (AI) and even venturing into semiconductor manufacturing, adding that the country had a bright technological future.

“The Almighty blessed me with the honour to serve the youth. This programme is not for personal glory, but for our young citizens who are the future architects of Pakistan,” he added.

The prime minister highlighted that over 100,000 laptops had been distributed purely on merit since 2011, with a total investment of Rs40-50 billion. He said Rs500 billion had been allocated for youth education, skills, and empowerment, calling it an “investment in the nation’s destiny.”

PM Shehbaz revealed that his government was collaborating with Saudi Arabia to provide advanced training in Artificial Intelligence, information technology, and modern trades. “Saudi Arabia is building its future and hosting the 2030 International Exhibition and the FIFA World Cup 2034. They need millions of skilled workers, and Pakistan’s youth will be their partners in progress,” he said.

He expressed gratitude to Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman for extending an economic package and offering training opportunities for Pakistani youth.

Earlier, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi called on PM Shehbaz and apprised him on his recent visits to Iran and Muscat.

Published in Dawn, October 31st, 2025