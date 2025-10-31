WHO to train 140,000 workers in Pakistan for vaccination campaign

ISLAMABAD: The Wor­­­ld Health Organisa­tion (WHO) has announced that it is partnering with the Pakistan government to train over 140,000 hea­lth workers for the upcoming nationwide measles and rubella (MR) vaccination campaign, which aims to protect 35.4 million chil­­dren aged six to 59 months.

The preventive drive, scheduled from Nov 17 to 29, 2025, will supplement routine immunisation ef­­forts and address an im­­munity gap that could otherwise put more than 6.7m children under five at high risk of infection in 2026.

According to a statement issued by WHO on Thursday, in selected high-risk districts, polio drops will also be administered to children under five in collaboration with Pakistan’s Polio Eradica­tion Initiative (PEI), whose teams will support the MR campaign as part of a joint effort with the Expanded Programme on Immunisation (EPI).

With funding support from vaccine alliance Gavi, WHO is facilitating comprehensive cascade training sessions for vaccinators, team assistants, and social mobilisers.

