Website review : A playground for little poets!

Technology is changing fast, and kids today are growing more curious and creative. Some dream of going to space, while others are giving their full potential in writing. For those who love words and storytelling, today’s site will help you let your imagination take flight through rhythm and rhyme. Yes, the site, www.Poetry4Kids.com is all about poetry written for kids and teaching them how to create their masterpieces in a very simple way.

Created by the children’s poet Kenn Nesbitt, the main goal of making this educational website was to make poetry enjoyable and easy for kids to understand and learn. The site uses soft colours and graphics, keeping children’s interests in mind, making it more appealing to the eye. Like most sites, this website also gives its menu at the top of the homepage with sections including “Poems,” “Lessons,” “Rhyming Dictionary,” “Activities,” “News,” and “About.”

The titles of the sections are self-explanatory, but upon opening them, you’ll find subcategories. For example, in Poems, there are hundreds of pieces grouped by topics like school, animals, food, family and many more. Clicking any poem in them opens its own page with illustrations and funny titles to grab your attention. Interestingly, many poems include audio so you can listen to Kenn Nesbitt reading them.

In “Lessons,” you can learn how to write simple as well as different kinds of poems. The lessons are short and easy to understand. In the “Rhyming Dictionary” section, you can explore words that rhyme, which are easy to learn and use while writing poems. Lastly, in the “Activities” section, you can play games, go through writing prompts and also participate in exercises that boost individual creativity.

The overall content provokes curiosity and imagination in young minds, more so because the poems talk about everyday things such as school lunches, chores and pets, but with a silly twist that makes kids laugh and relate to their daily life. The navigation is also very easy. Even young children can explore it on their own.

So, no more waiting or wasting time on futile activities; let your inner bard come out with www.Poetry4Kids.com

Published in Dawn, Young World, November 1st, 2025