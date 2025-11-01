Focus: AI is taking over creativity

Illustration by Sumbul

Today, if we have to send someone birthday wishes or a message of apology, or if there is a college or university assignment, we immediately turn to AI, and our work is done within seconds. While we feel pleased to get our work done quickly, where is our effort and creativity in all this?

There is no match for the work we do ourselves, even if there are some mistakes in it, because our hard work and creativity are involved. In reality, mistakes are what make a person perfect. It’s like the difference between asking someone for money and earning it ourselves through hard work. Even if it’s a small amount, we all know whose value will be greater.

AI, which we consider a blessing today, is actually a slow poison. Just as a slow poison kills us gradually, AI is also killing our creativity bit by bit. We enjoy eating junk food and other unhealthy things, but later we realise their effects when we grow old and develop diseases like high cholesterol. AI works the same way — we enjoy using it now, but its consequences are dangerous, and we’ll face them in our practical life.

We might get degrees by getting our assignments done through AI, but what’s the point of such a degree that doesn’t contain real knowledge? Such a degree would be nothing more than a piece of paper.

It’s easy to rely on AI, but too much of it might quietly take away something special — our ability to think, imagine and create.

It is sad that today we have become dependent on AI, and being dependent means we’re in need of someone else and are bound by them. We cannot do our work without them. So why are we ruining ourselves by becoming dependent on AI? If our generation continues like this, we will become puppets of AI — because puppets also have no thoughts of their own and depend entirely on the strings that control them.

We have all heard the old saying, “Haste is the devil’s work.” A person can often suffer losses by taking shortcuts. For example, if someone is eager to get rich and, instead of working hard, starts stealing to get rich quickly, the outcome will be disastrous. Similarly, if we do our work using AI and our professor finds out, our impression will be ruined. That shortcut will become a long cut when we have to redo everything from the start.

Hard work always pays off. All successful people have countless sleepless nights and struggles behind their achievements. The process may be difficult, but the results are worth it. Those who run away from hard work for the sake of ease may find temporary comfort but face difficulties later.

If we do our work ourselves, using our creativity and effort without AI, it may feel challenging at first because we’ve become so used to it, but it will be better in the long run. God never lets anyone’s hard work go to waste. On the other hand, those who always rely on AI get into the habit of ease and dependence. And once someone becomes used to ease, it becomes difficult for them to work hard. They grow lazy and lose their ability to think and understand deeply.

Many people might think, “What’s wrong with taking ideas from AI?” But why take ideas from AI when humans are more creative than AI? Remember, AI didn’t create humans — humans created AI. Even the full form of AI is “Artificial Intelligence,” but God has blessed us humans with real intelligence. Humans are called the noblest of creations, and the human brain is designed so beautifully that the more we use it, the sharper it becomes.

AI has been around for only a few years, but Thomas Edison invented the bulb in 1879 and has hundreds of other inventions to his credit. Shakespeare wrote his plays and sonnets some 500 years ago — he didn’t need AI to create such masterpieces, so why do we? We are created by the same God who created such capable people. If they could do it, why can’t we?

You are all talented and capable. Don’t waste your creativity because of AI. It is a slow poison — protect yourself from it, or it will destroy your creativity.

Published in Dawn, Young World, November 1st, 2025