Knight Rider movie in development

Sources: www.metro.co.uk;mirror.co.uk; upi.com

Universal Pictures is developing a Knight Rider movie with Cobra Kai creators Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg and Josh Heald. The trio will write the screenplay, with Hurwitz and Schlossberg in talks to direct, and will produce through their Counterbalance Entertainment banner.

The original NBC series ran from 1982 to 1986, starring David Hasselhoff as Michael Knight — a crime-fighter aided by K.I.T.T., his talking Pontiac Firebird. The show became a cult classic, inspiring spin-offs, comics, games and even fan conventions.

Plot details for the new film are under wraps. A planned reboot in 2020, with James Wan attached, never materialised. It’s unclear whether Universal will retain the show’s rebellious tone or opt for a lighter, more comedic approach.

Mini Labubu craze boosts Pop Mart sales

Sources: www.metro.co.uk;mirror.co.uk; upi.com

Pop Mart, maker of the viral Labubu dolls, saw sales soar after launching mini versions of the toy in August. The company’s global revenue for the three months to September rose by around 250% year-on-year.

Growth was led by international markets, with sales up 1,200% in the US and 700% in Europe. Despite criticism for promoting compulsive buying, Labubu’s popularity — fuelled by celebrity fans like Kim Kardashian and Blackpink’s Lisa, along with collaborations with Coca-Cola and One Piece — continues to grow.

First released in 2019, Labubu has helped Pop Mart expand to over 2,000 stores and vending machines worldwide, cementing its place as a global toy powerhouse.

Stevie Nicks Barbie now on pre-order

Sources: www.metro.co.uk;mirror.co.uk; upi.com

Mattel has launched the Stevie Nicks Bella Donna Barbie Doll, now available for pre-order at retailers like Entertainment Earth. The doll celebrates the Fleetwood Mac icon, dressed in a flowing gown inspired by her 1981 Bella Donna album cover, complete with her signature top hat, boots, and mic.

Part of Barbie’s Black Label Collection for adult collectors, this second release in the Barbie Signature line captures Nicks’ distinctive style and enduring influence on music and fashion.

Published in Dawn, Young World, November 1st, 2025