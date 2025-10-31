E-Paper | October 31, 2025

PFF chief vows to work on grassroots development

Mohammad Hussain Khan Published October 31, 2025 Updated October 31, 2025 06:38am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

HYDERABAD: Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) president Mohsen Gilani on Thursday stressed he was focusing on the development of the game at grassroots level and believes schools will have to play a big part in that.

Talking to reporters during his visit to Hyderabad, the recently-elected PFF chief said that youth-related programmes were the first priority alongside uplifting women’s football.

“The youth are the country’s asset,” he remarked, informing that the PFF was also planning to initiate a programme for education of coaches and referees.

He was quick to add, though, that efforts would be futile without development infrastructure.

“I’d try my best to develop grounds in Hyderabad with support of FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation,” he said. “Grounds in Hyderabad would ensure progress of football in Sindh and a school-level development programme would be the next step.”

Mohsen said the sport in the country needed to look beyond the past decade of crisis and controversy in the PFF.

“Let’s forget what’s happened,” he added. “We need to start from scratch and take it to 100 percent.”

He hoped the government would continue to support the PFF in its endeavours, while pointing out that revival of departmental football was also among his plans.

“Departments are the soul of football in Pakistan,” he said. “We will work on reviving that so the departments can regain their lost glory.”

Published in Dawn, October 31st, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Mosque management
31 Oct, 2025

Mosque management

CONTROLLING or managing the narrative originating from the pulpit has been a challenge for the state for several...
Troops for Gaza
31 Oct, 2025

Troops for Gaza

AS Gaza continues to be rattled by violations of the ceasefire by Israel, there is talk about the deployment of a...
Deadly inaction
31 Oct, 2025

Deadly inaction

THE world’s worsening climate emergency is now measurable not only in degrees Celsius, but also in lives lost. The...
Failed talks
Updated 30 Oct, 2025

Failed talks

The defence of the country is non-negotiable. Yet, diplomatic efforts should also continue.
Hope with restraint
30 Oct, 2025

Hope with restraint

PAKISTAN’S ongoing economic engagement with Saudi Arabia marks a radical shift in a relationship traditionally...
HIV/AIDS shock
30 Oct, 2025

HIV/AIDS shock

OVER the past two decades, Pakistan has faced several HIV eruptions and the ignominy of ranking second among nations...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe