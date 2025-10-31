PFF chief vows to work on grassroots development

HYDERABAD: Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) president Mohsen Gilani on Thursday stressed he was focusing on the development of the game at grassroots level and believes schools will have to play a big part in that.

Talking to reporters during his visit to Hyderabad, the recently-elected PFF chief said that youth-related programmes were the first priority alongside uplifting women’s football.

“The youth are the country’s asset,” he remarked, informing that the PFF was also planning to initiate a programme for education of coaches and referees.

He was quick to add, though, that efforts would be futile without development infrastructure.

“I’d try my best to develop grounds in Hyderabad with support of FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation,” he said. “Grounds in Hyderabad would ensure progress of football in Sindh and a school-level development programme would be the next step.”

Mohsen said the sport in the country needed to look beyond the past decade of crisis and controversy in the PFF.

“Let’s forget what’s happened,” he added. “We need to start from scratch and take it to 100 percent.”

He hoped the government would continue to support the PFF in its endeavours, while pointing out that revival of departmental football was also among his plans.

“Departments are the soul of football in Pakistan,” he said. “We will work on reviving that so the departments can regain their lost glory.”

Published in Dawn, October 31st, 2025