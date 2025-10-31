E-Paper | October 31, 2025

1,558 new dengue cases reported in 24 hours in Sindh

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 31, 2025 Updated October 31, 2025 10:25am
This file photo shows a dengue mosquito. — AFP/File
This file photo shows a dengue mosquito. — AFP/File
comments
Whatsapp Channel

KARACHI: Cases of dengue fever are on the rise in the province with 1,558 new patients testing positive for the mosquito-borne viral infection in 24 hours, the health department’s data released on Thursday showed.

According to official figures, the highest number of dengue patients were recorded in Hyderabad (800) followed by Karachi (758), where 4,010 laboratory tests (out of the total 5,742) were conducted.

“Public and private sector hospitals have seen 81 and 68 new admissions in 24 hours, increasing the total admissions of dengue fever to 201 and 180 in these hospitals, respectively. A total of 2,090 (confirmed) cases of the mosquito-borne viral infection have so far been reported this month. This year’s total count stands at 2,735,” it says.

The total cases reported in Karachi this year is 1,005 followed by Hyderabad 938. The department has confirmed three deaths this year.

Published in Dawn, October 31st, 2025

Pakistan

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Mosque management
Updated 31 Oct, 2025

Mosque management

CONTROLLING or managing the narrative originating from the pulpit has been a challenge for the state for several...
Troops for Gaza
31 Oct, 2025

Troops for Gaza

AS Gaza continues to be rattled by violations of the ceasefire by Israel, there is talk about the deployment of a...
Deadly inaction
31 Oct, 2025

Deadly inaction

THE world’s worsening climate emergency is now measurable not only in degrees Celsius, but also in lives lost. The...
Failed talks
Updated 30 Oct, 2025

Failed talks

The defence of the country is non-negotiable. Yet, diplomatic efforts should also continue.
Hope with restraint
30 Oct, 2025

Hope with restraint

PAKISTAN’S ongoing economic engagement with Saudi Arabia marks a radical shift in a relationship traditionally...
HIV/AIDS shock
30 Oct, 2025

HIV/AIDS shock

OVER the past two decades, Pakistan has faced several HIV eruptions and the ignominy of ranking second among nations...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe