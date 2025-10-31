1,558 new dengue cases reported in 24 hours in Sindh

KARACHI: Cases of dengue fever are on the rise in the province with 1,558 new patients testing positive for the mosquito-borne viral infection in 24 hours, the health department’s data released on Thursday showed.

According to official figures, the highest number of dengue patients were recorded in Hyderabad (800) followed by Karachi (758), where 4,010 laboratory tests (out of the total 5,742) were conducted.

“Public and private sector hospitals have seen 81 and 68 new admissions in 24 hours, increasing the total admissions of dengue fever to 201 and 180 in these hospitals, respectively. A total of 2,090 (confirmed) cases of the mosquito-borne viral infection have so far been reported this month. This year’s total count stands at 2,735,” it says.

The total cases reported in Karachi this year is 1,005 followed by Hyderabad 938. The department has confirmed three deaths this year.

Published in Dawn, October 31st, 2025