Vaccination drive against measles in Chitral on Nov 17

A Correspondent Published October 31, 2025 Updated October 31, 2025 06:16am
CHITRAL: As many as 48,885 children aged six months to five years will be vaccinated against measles and rubella by the Lower Chitral Health Department during a 12-day campaign starting from Nov 17.

District health officer, Lower Chitral Dr Shamim Ahmed told local media in Chitral Press Club here on Thursday that measles and rubella affected millions of children in Pakistan every year, and their prevention was the need of the hour.

Flanked by coordinator of EPI Dr Farman Nizar and district child specialist Dr Gulzar Ahmed, he said that 65 teams had been formed in Lower Chitral to go from village to village to vaccinate children, while fixed centres had been established in 15 hospitals.

He urged the public to play their role in the success of this campaign in eradicating the disease.

He mentioned the symptoms of measles, saying that within seven days of the virus entering the body, the infected child developed cold and red rashes around the eyes, after which these red rashes start from the head and spread to the feet.

Published in Dawn, October 31st, 2025

