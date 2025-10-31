CDA chief vows to implement Islamabad master plan for sustainable urban growth

ISLAMABAD: Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chairman Mohammad Ali Randhawa on Thursday said the implementation of Islamabad’s master plan is the “backbone of the city’s core infrastructure and development.”

Speaking at a ceremony held at F-9 Park to mark the 65th anniversary of Islamabad’s master plan and World Cities Day, Randhawa said the focus is being placed on the development of new sectors in accordance with the master plan. He pointed out that no new sector had been developed for a long time.

D-12 was the last sector developed by the CDA in 2005. “CDA is fully prepared to deliver several long-pending residential sectors, including C-14, C-15, C-16, I-12, I-15, E-12, E-13, D-13, and F-13, while the Margalla Enclave project is being developed in collaboration with the Defence Housing Authority (DHA),” he said.

According to CDA records, work is at an advanced stage in C-14 and I-12, while development continues in sectors C-15, C-16, and partially in E-12. However, there is no sign of development in sectors E-13 and F-13.

Randhawa says new sectors to be developed after years of delay as Islamabad marks 65 years of its master plan

“There is a need for proper focus on sector development. With a little push, work on C-14 and I-15 can be completed, while issues related to land compensation in other sectors need to be resolved for smooth progress,” said an official.

Sector E-12 was launched by the CDA in 1989, while the C-series sectors (C-13, C-14, C-15, C-16) were acquired in 2008 through a land-sharing formula, but their built-up property compensation cases are still pending.

Speaking on the occasion, the CDA chairman said, “Let us celebrate the beauty of our city, Islamabad.” He paid tribute to the city’s master plan, describing it as “a symbol of urban planning and development for 65 years.”

He said, “We are fortunate to have inherited a city with one of the best master plans in the world, ranked among the most beautiful capitals.” He added that the CDA has played a vital role in the city’s planning, development, and environmental protection.

Randhawa added that robust measures had been taken in recent years for the city’s development, beautification, and environmental preservation.

He mentioned financial autonomy, digital initiatives, and collaboration with Suparco for satellite imagery to support urban planning and address land issues as key steps in reshaping the city.

He said upcoming mega projects include an expo centre, five-star hotels, and a cricket stadium.

Inspector General (IG) Islamabad Police Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi said Islamabad is one of the most beautiful capitals in the world, rich in natural beauty.

“Islamabad is the heart of Pakistan, representing the diversity of all provinces,” he said, adding that the police and other departments are making full efforts to maintain peace, security, and development in the city.

He said that Islamabad is among the safest cities in the world, providing citizens with excellent facilities. Under the Safe City Project, he added, the police are improving public services through advanced surveillance, digital systems, and the “Police Station on Wheels” initiative.

Senior Adviser UN-Habitat Pakistan Jawad Ali Khan appreciated the CDA’s efforts and said the authority’s vision aligns with this year’s World Cities Day theme, “People-Centred Smart Cities.”

Executive Director of Shehersaaz, Almas Shakeel, emphasised the need for urban inclusion and eco-friendly planning, stating that from ancient cities to modern capitals, true sustainability comes from citizen participation. “We must build cities that are not only smart but also humane,” she added.

During the event, a documentary, “Islamabad 1960–2025: A Journey of 65 Years” was presented by the CDA’s Public Relations Department, highlighting the city’s planning legacy and growth.

Later in the day, a community festival “Islamabad Shehar Mela” was held at F-9 Park. The festival featured smart innovation displays, electric vehicle rides, musical performances, drum circles, children’s fun zones, and local food stalls.

According to the CDA, “Islamabad Shehar Mela” provided citizens with an opportunity to reconnect with their city’s identity and explore new technologies for sustainable living and smart solutions.

Published in Dawn, October 31st, 2025