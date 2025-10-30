IOC removes Saudi Arabia as host of inaugural Esports Olympics

The inaugural Esports Olympics scheduled to be held in 2027 will no longer be hosted by Saudi Arabia, the International Olympic Committee announced on Thursday.

The IOC and the Saudi National Olympic Committee “mutually agreed that they will end their cooperation on the Olympic Esports Games”, a statement said.

The first Esports Games was originally slated to be held this year in Riyadh but were postponed in February.

The Saudis were guaranteed the hosting of the Games for 12 years from 2025, when the agreement was first announced by the IOC in July last year.

Then-IOC president Thomas Bach had been influential in the creation of the event but has since been replaced at the helm by Kirsty Coventry.

Olympic Esports Series competitions, smaller virtual sports events run by the IOC, were held in 2021 and 2023. They were widely panned by gaming critics over the lack of traditional esports titles.

“Recently, the two parties and the Esports World Cup Foundation sat down again and reviewed this initiative,” the IOC statement added.

“They mutually agreed that they will end their cooperation on the Olympic Esports Games. At the same time, both parties are committed to pursuing their own esports ambitions on separate paths.”

The first two editions of the Esports World Cup, which includes many of the world’s most popular games, was held in 2024 and earlier this year in Riyadh. It is organised by Saudi Arabia.

“This approach will be a chance to better fit the Olympic Esports Games to the long-term ambitions of the Olympic movement and to spread the opportunities presented by the Olympic Esports Games more widely, with the objective of having the inaugural Games as soon as possible,” the IOC said.

Saudi sports events are routinely accused of being used as a distraction from human rights violations, a practice dubbed “sportswashing”.

The kingdom has invested heavily in sport over the last few years, though critics, including women’s rights groups and members of the LGBTQ community, allege it is using its Public Investment Fund (PIF) to sportswash its human rights record.

The country denies accusations of human rights abuses and says it protects its national security through its laws.