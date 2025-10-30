From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1975: Fifty Years Ago: Mufti meets Bhutto

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and acting Leader of the Opposition, Maulana Mufti Mahmood, held a meeting here this evening [Oct 29]... . After the meeting at the Prime Minister’s Chamber … both briefly chatted with newsmen. When the newsmen approached the [PM], he told them to ask Mufti Mahmood about the meeting. Mufti Mahmood said they had tea together and talked. Asked about the Opposition attitude after ending its boycott, Mufti Mahmood said it depended on the attitude of the Government. “If the Government attitude were correct, the Opposition would reciprocate in the same manner,” he added. … Intercepting, the [PM] said he had always been telling the Opposition that its boycott decision was wrong and that they should come back to the Assembly and the government would [show] all possible accommodation.

[Meanwhile, as reported by a correspondent,] the Federal Government intends to set up a national organisation to control and channelise the “export of talents” from the country on a scientific and technical basis. The pro­g­ramme has been prepared by the Ministry of Fuel, Power and Natural Resources and is awaiting the approval of the Prime Minister.

Published in Dawn, October 30th, 2025