Oman to replace Pakistan at FIH Jr World Cup

LAUSANNE: Oman replaced Pakistan for the forthcoming FIH Men’s Junior World Cup in India, the International Hockey Federa­tion announced on Wednesday.

Pakistan decided not to participate in the Nov 28-Dec 10 global event being staged in Indian cities of Chennai and Madurai amid prolonged strains between Pakistan and India particularly after their brief yet intense military clash in May.

“After the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) notified the FIH that they had not accepted the invitation to participate in the upcoming Men’s Junior World Cup 2025, after their team had qualified for this event at the Asia Junior Cup last year, Oman will now join the list of participating teams for this event,” the FIH statement said.

Oman join as the next highest placed team in the continental championship (Junior Asia Cup 2024) qualifying for this Junior World Cup.

For the very first time, the men’s and women’s FIH World Cups 2025 will feature 24 teams each.

Germany won the last edition of the men’s Junior World Cup staged in 2023 in Kuala Lumpur.

Published in Dawn, October 30th, 2025