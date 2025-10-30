E-Paper | October 30, 2025

Top seeds advance as CNS squash starts

Published October 30, 2025
KARACHI: Top seeds Nasir Iqbal and Tayyab Aslam moved into the second round of the third CNS All Pakistan Squash Championship which kicked off with a flurry of action here at the Pakistan Navy Roshan Khan-Jahangir Khan Squash Complex on Wednesday.

Nasir , representing Wapda, lived up to his billing with a commanding performance, dispatching Hassan Shamim of Punjab 11-5, 11-0, 11-1 in a swift 20-minute encounter.

Similarly, the second seed, Tayyab of SNGPL, navigated a tricky start against M. Ahmed. After dropping the first game, Tayyab recovered to claim a 8-11, 12-10, 11-3, 11-4 win.

The round was not without its surprises, as two seeded players were shown the exit.

Zunaira Imran of the Navy delivered a stunning upset by defeating women’s 3/4 seed Sameera Shahid in straight games, while Shahrish Ali of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa replicated the feat with a dominant 3-0 win over fellow 3/4 seed Anam Aziz.

Other notable men’s victories included a hard-fought 3-1 win for Saddam Ul Haq of the Army against Kaleemullah and a strong showing from PAF’s Abdullah Zaman who defeated Fareed Shaikh of Sindh 3-0.

In the women’s competition, top seed Sana Bahadur of the Army and second seed Mariam Malik, also from Army, progressed comfortably with straight-game wins over their respective opponents, Damia Khan and Wannia Tahir.

The men’s second round is scheduled for Thursday, while the women’s quarter-finals will take place on Friday.

Results (first-round):

Men’s: Abdullah Nadeem Butt (Punjab) bt Ashar Butt (Punjab) 3-0; Abdul Basit (Sindh) bt Ch. Nasir (Railway) 3-0; Israr Ahmed (SNGPL) bt Saifullah Bahadur (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) 3-0; Naveed Rehman (Sindh) bt Salman Saleem (Punjab) 3-1; Abdullah Nawaz (PAF) bt Cavish Farrukh (Sindh ) 3-0; Hassan Pracha (Navy ) bt Zuhaib Khan (Navy ) 3-2; Varun Asif (Punjab) bt Mustafa Irfan (PAF) 3-1; Anas Ali Shah (Army) bt Mohammad Babar (Punjab) 3-0; M. Zaman (SNGPL) bt Talha Bin Zubair (Punjab) 3-0; Faizan Khan (Sindh) bt Kumail Tariq (Punjab) 3-0; Azlan Khawar (Punjab) bt Talha Saeed (Sindh) 3-0.

Womens: Sadia Gul (SNGPL) bt Umm-e- Kulsoom (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) 3-0; Mahnoor Ali (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) bt Zohra Abdullah (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) 3-0; Rushna Mehboob (ZTBL) bt Manahil Mohsin (Sindh) 3-0; Amna Malik (Wapda) bt Zainab (Navy) 3-0.

Published in Dawn, October 30th, 2025

