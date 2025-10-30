E-Paper | October 30, 2025

No-confidence motion against embattled AJK premier ready

Iftikhar A. Khan Published October 30, 2025 Updated October 30, 2025 07:16am
A file photo of Chaudhry Anwarul Haq. — Provided by Tariq Naqash.
A file photo of Chaudhry Anwarul Haq. — Provided by Tariq Naqash.
comments
Whatsapp Channel

• PPP keeps cards close to chest as PML-N’s backing raises number of votes to 36
• ‘N’ vows to support the motion, not PPP’s candidate

ISLAMABAD: While a joint no-confidence motion against Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwarul Haq — signed by PPP and PML-N members — has been finalised, the former has yet to announce its nominee to succeed him.

Informed sources told Dawn that although only 14 signatures are required to submit a no-confidence motion, the number of signatories is much higher. Those who have signed include PML-N’s AJK chief Shah Ghulam Qadir, its parliamentary leader in AJK Legi­s­lative Assembly Raja Far­ooq Hai­der, and all six members of the forward bloc aligned with AJK Pr­e­sident Barrister Sultan Mehmood.

The PML-N has agreed to support the motion but, according to party sources, will not vote for the new prime minister from the PPP. The party’s ministers are expec­ted to resign after submission of the motion, and will sit on the opposition benches.

A day after a meeting at the Presidency in Islamabad decided that the PPP would form the government in AJK after unseating Anwarul Haq, 10 members of the forward bloc joined the PPP ranks, placing the party in a position to remove the AJK prime minister even without PML-N’s backing.

The development has raised the PPP’s strength from 17 to 27 members, matching the magic figure need­ed for a majority in the 53-member house.

Also, Muh­a­mmad Iqbal, a UK-based busi­nessman elected on a rese­rved seat for overseas Kashmiris, reportedly resigned.

With PML-N’s support, the total number of members ready to vote out Anwarul Haq rises to 36. A PPP source, however, claimed that the party already enjoyed the ‘open support’ of 37 members, with more in contact.

TV channels, citing party sources, reported that the PPP finalised Chaudhry Yasin, the president of PPP AJK, as its nominee for the office of prime minister, though he denied the media reports later in a post on X. He said the PPP leadership had not formally announced its nominee.

Sources said the formal announcement of the PPP nominee will be made after a meeting between President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, which could not take place on Wednesday.

In a related development, President Zardari chaired a meeting of senior party leaders, attended by PPP Chairman Bila­wal Bhutto-Zardari, Raja Pervez Ashraf, Qamar Zaman Kaira, Chaudhry Yaseen, AJK Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Latif Akbar, and former AJK prime minister Sardar Yaqoob Khan.

The meeting focused on the political situation in Azad Kas­hmir, particularly the no-confidence motion against Anwa­rul Haq and the formation of a PPP government.

A meeting of PPP’s AJK parliamentary party will be held on Friday (tomorrow) at Zardari House. According to informed sources, the meeting will be chaired by PPP chairman, and the name of the next AJK PM will be announced afterwards.

Published in Dawn, October 30th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Failed talks
30 Oct, 2025

Failed talks

DESPITE the efforts of friendly states to broker a long-term peace and resolve differences between Pakistan and...
Hope with restraint
30 Oct, 2025

Hope with restraint

PAKISTAN’S ongoing economic engagement with Saudi Arabia marks a radical shift in a relationship traditionally...
HIV/AIDS shock
30 Oct, 2025

HIV/AIDS shock

OVER the past two decades, Pakistan has faced several HIV eruptions and the ignominy of ranking second among nations...
Caution for now
29 Oct, 2025

Caution for now

THE State Bank’s decision to keep its key policy rate unchanged at 11pc for the fourth monetary policy review ...
Going rogue
Updated 29 Oct, 2025

Going rogue

WHEN officials of sensitive agencies are accused of breaking the law, the state needs to thoroughly investigate, and...
AI in Urdu
29 Oct, 2025

AI in Urdu

AMERICAN technology giant Meta has introduced, or perhaps one should say, unleashed AI on speakers of the Urdu...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe