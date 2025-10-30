E-Paper | October 30, 2025

Curfew in Tanzania as protesters agitate after polls without opposition

AFP Published October 30, 2025 Updated October 30, 2025 04:59am
DAR ES SALAAM: Tan­zanian police declared an evening curfew in the country’s largest city after hundreds protested on Wednesday, tearing down banners of President Samia Suluhu Hassan and burning a police station, as polls closed on an election where the main challengers have either been jailed or barred from standing.

Despite heavy security in the commercial capital Dar es Salaam, with tanks stationed around key junctions, it is reported that hundreds of young people took to the streets during the day, singing: “We want our country back”.

A group burned down a police station along Nelson Mandela Road, the main road from the city’s port, the report said.

Police fired tear gas but were forced to retreat as protesters pelted them with stones, they added, while a military vehicle passed through the crowd but appeared to take no action against the demonstrators.

Internet watchdog NetBlocks reported a “nationwide disruption to internet connectivity” in a statement on X.

Police chief Camillus Wambura declared a curfew on national broadcaster TBC, warning people “should be at home from six in the evening” and that military and police officers would patrol Dar es Salaam’s streets.

The day started calmly in the city, with polling stations virtually empty, AFP journalists saw, despite being busy at that time during previous elections.

“We are going to mobilise people from the streets and their homes to come and vote.

Published in Dawn, October 30th, 2025

