Rs43m smuggled goods seized

ISLAMABAD: The Customs Enforcement Wing of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has confiscated smuggled goods valued at over Rs43 million during operations in Karachi and Peshawar.

In Karachi, a joint operation by the Customs Enforcement Collectorate and Sindh Rangers at shops and godowns near Al-Asif Square, Sohrab Goth, resulted in the seizure of 8,509 dandas of foreign-origin cigarettes, 1,829 packets of gutka, 327 packets of Indian-origin Niswar, and 92 bottles of Iranian edible oil. The total value of these goods is estimated at Rs32.6m.

Meanwhile, in Peshawar, Customs officials intercepted a Toyota Hilux Revo carrying a large quantity of foreign-origin liquor. The liquor, valued at Rs2.4 million, along with the vehicle worth Rs8 million, were confiscated.

Published in Dawn, October 19th, 2025