E-Paper | October 30, 2025

Civic bodies asked to set up escrow accounts for housing schemes

Syed Irfan Raza Published October 30, 2025 Updated October 30, 2025 05:00am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi Director General Waqar Ahmed Chauhan has directed the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) to establish escrow Account and QR code system for approved housing schemes.

An escrow account isa temporary account managed by a neutral third party to hold funds, documents, or other assets until specific contractual conditions are met.

According to the NAB’s press release, a meeting was held at the NAB Rawalpindi/Islamabad office, presided over Mr Chauhan, to discuss the development of an online portal enabling the public to verify the status of approved housing schemes and individual plots within those schemes.

During the meeting, the DG NAB Rawalpindi emphasised the importance of transparency, accountability, and public confidence in the real estate sector.

He directed officers from CDA and RDA to provide the required data for integration into the proposed digital platform and ensure its authenticity and regular updates.

The DG NAB also directed both authorities to establish Escrow accounts for the transparent management of funds related to housing schemes and to introduce a QR code system for each approved project, ensuring easy public verification and preventing fraudulent or unapproved developments.

He said that these measures would serve as an effective deterrent against malpractices and unauthorised housing activities.

He stressed the need for designing online system to meet the needs of all stakeholders while ensuring user-friendly access, data security, and real-time information for the general public.

The meeting was attended by IT heads and senior officers from NAB, PULSE, CDA, and RDA, who discussed the technical framework, data-sharing protocols, and coordination mechanisms for the project’s timely and efficient implementation.

Published in Dawn, October 30th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Failed talks
30 Oct, 2025

Failed talks

DESPITE the efforts of friendly states to broker a long-term peace and resolve differences between Pakistan and...
Hope with restraint
30 Oct, 2025

Hope with restraint

PAKISTAN’S ongoing economic engagement with Saudi Arabia marks a radical shift in a relationship traditionally...
HIV/AIDS shock
30 Oct, 2025

HIV/AIDS shock

OVER the past two decades, Pakistan has faced several HIV eruptions and the ignominy of ranking second among nations...
Caution for now
29 Oct, 2025

Caution for now

THE State Bank’s decision to keep its key policy rate unchanged at 11pc for the fourth monetary policy review ...
Going rogue
Updated 29 Oct, 2025

Going rogue

WHEN officials of sensitive agencies are accused of breaking the law, the state needs to thoroughly investigate, and...
AI in Urdu
29 Oct, 2025

AI in Urdu

AMERICAN technology giant Meta has introduced, or perhaps one should say, unleashed AI on speakers of the Urdu...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe