Civic bodies asked to set up escrow accounts for housing schemes

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi Director General Waqar Ahmed Chauhan has directed the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) to establish escrow Account and QR code system for approved housing schemes.

An escrow account isa temporary account managed by a neutral third party to hold funds, documents, or other assets until specific contractual conditions are met.

According to the NAB’s press release, a meeting was held at the NAB Rawalpindi/Islamabad office, presided over Mr Chauhan, to discuss the development of an online portal enabling the public to verify the status of approved housing schemes and individual plots within those schemes.

During the meeting, the DG NAB Rawalpindi emphasised the importance of transparency, accountability, and public confidence in the real estate sector.

He directed officers from CDA and RDA to provide the required data for integration into the proposed digital platform and ensure its authenticity and regular updates.

The DG NAB also directed both authorities to establish Escrow accounts for the transparent management of funds related to housing schemes and to introduce a QR code system for each approved project, ensuring easy public verification and preventing fraudulent or unapproved developments.

He said that these measures would serve as an effective deterrent against malpractices and unauthorised housing activities.

He stressed the need for designing online system to meet the needs of all stakeholders while ensuring user-friendly access, data security, and real-time information for the general public.

The meeting was attended by IT heads and senior officers from NAB, PULSE, CDA, and RDA, who discussed the technical framework, data-sharing protocols, and coordination mechanisms for the project’s timely and efficient implementation.

