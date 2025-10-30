E-Paper | October 30, 2025

School vandalised in South Waziristan

A Correspondent Published October 30, 2025 Updated October 30, 2025 05:00am
SOUTH WAZIRISTAN: Unidentified armed men on Wednesday attacked a government high school in Azam Warsak area of Lower South Waziristan’s Birmal tehsil, looting valuable equipment and damaging the building.

Locals said the attackers vandalised classrooms, damaged doors, windows and boundary wall.

They said the assailants entered the school early in the morning and took away furniture, electrical equipment and other educational materials. The incident spread panic in the area, while parents expressed deep concern over the safety of their children.

The police have registered an FIR and launched an investigation.

It merits a mention here that this is not the first such incident. Earlier, on August 10, the same school was blown up with explosives by unknown persons, rendering several classrooms unusable.

According to local sources, repair and restoration work had not yet been completed when another attack occurred.

Educational circles have expressed serious concern over the attacks, urging the government to immediately enhance security at schools in the area to ensure uninterrupted education for children.

A teacher, requesting anonymity, said that such incidents were creating fear among parents, making it difficult for children to attend school.

Police sources said a few days ago, an IED explosion targeted JUI-F leader Maulana Sakhi Wazir, the administrator of the main mosque in Azam Warsak Bazaar, but he narrowly escaped the attack.

Residents and social leaders have urged the government to strengthen the security of educational institutions, mosques, and public places.

Published in Dawn, October 30th, 2025

