E-Paper | October 29, 2025

Alcaraz left nonplussed after shock defeat to Norrie at Paris Masters

Reuters Published October 29, 2025 Updated October 29, 2025 12:42pm
Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz leaves the court after he lost his match against Britain’s Cameron Norrie on day two of the Paris ATP Masters 1000 tennis tournament at the Paris La Défense Arena in Nanterre, on the outskirts of Paris, on October 28, 2025. — AFP
Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz leaves the court after he lost his match against Britain’s Cameron Norrie on day two of the Paris ATP Masters 1000 tennis tournament at the Paris La Défense Arena in Nanterre, on the outskirts of Paris, on October 28, 2025. — AFP
comments
Whatsapp Channel

Carlos Alcaraz arrived at the Paris Masters in rich form but the Spaniard’s campaign in the French capital came to a close much quicker than anyone expected after Britain’s Cameron Norrie pulled off a 4-6 6-3 6-4 upset.

Fresh from winning titles at the US Open, the Cincinnati Open and the Japan Open, six-time Grand Slam champion Alcaraz was off his game, racking up 54 unforced errors and venting his frustration in terse exchanges with coach Juan Carlos Ferrero.

It was another disappointing showing for Alcaraz at the Masters 1000 tournament, where he has never made it past the quarter-finals.

The world number one, who opted out of this month’s Shanghai Masters, told reporters he had “no feeling at all” for the ball in Tuesday’s defeat.

“I came here with a lot of energy. I came here thinking that I could have good results because I have been playing really good tennis. This is the best year for me in terms of playing at the end of the year,” he added.

“I’ve been talking with some other players, with my team, telling them I feel great. Other years I felt exhausted, I felt tired, but this year I feel good. I skipped Shanghai. I have been at home many days, I could enjoy myself there and relax.

“It helped (recharge) my battery, so I don’t know what happened here. This is a tournament that it’s really difficult for me to play well, but I will figure it out, and I will end up playing great tennis here.”

Alcaraz is next in action at next month’s ATP Finals, before representing Spain at the Davis Cup Finals.

“I will try to prepare myself as best as I can, coming to Turin, coming to Davis Cup, really important tournaments that I have ahead right now,” the 22-year-old said.

“Right now I just want to be back home, and let’s see what I’m going to do. Of course I’m gonna practice and prepare myself, and obviously I will try not to let this thing happen again.”

Sport

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Caution for now
29 Oct, 2025

Caution for now

THE State Bank’s decision to keep its key policy rate unchanged at 11pc for the fourth monetary policy review ...
Going rogue
Updated 29 Oct, 2025

Going rogue

WHEN officials of sensitive agencies are accused of breaking the law, the state needs to thoroughly investigate, and...
AI in Urdu
29 Oct, 2025

AI in Urdu

AMERICAN technology giant Meta has introduced, or perhaps one should say, unleashed AI on speakers of the Urdu...
Istanbul impasse
Updated 28 Oct, 2025

Istanbul impasse

Intelligence-based operations must be conducted to prevent militants from crossing the border, and targeting innocent Pakistanis.
Toxic skies
28 Oct, 2025

Toxic skies

THAT time of year is upon us again when Punjab’s cities start to choke under a grey pall. The minarets of...
Tomato relief
28 Oct, 2025

Tomato relief

LIMITED tomato imports from Iran and small supplies from Sindh and Swat have finally reduced the pressure on...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe