E-Paper | October 29, 2025

US strikes on alleged Pacific drug boats claim 14 lives

Agencies Published October 29, 2025 Updated October 29, 2025 08:15am
RIO DE JANEIRO: Suspected drug dealers sit on the ground after they were detained by Brazil’s military police during an operation against drug traffickers.—Reuters
RIO DE JANEIRO: Suspected drug dealers sit on the ground after they were detained by Brazil’s military police during an operation against drug traffickers.—Reuters
comments
Whatsapp Channel

• Ecuador offers foreign military base in Galapagos Islands to combat drug and fuel trafficking
• Brazil kills 22 in Rio de Janeiro anti-narcotics operation

WASHINGTON: US forces killed 14 people in strikes that destroyed four alleged drug-smuggling boats in the eastern Pacific Ocean, Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said on Tuesday, bringing the death toll from Washington’s controversial anti-narcotics campaign to at least 57.

The United States began carrying out the strikes — which experts say amount to extrajudicial killings even if they target known traffickers — in early September, and has now destroyed at least 14 vessels in the Caribbean and Pacific.

In three strikes carried out Monday in international waters, 14 “narco-terrorists” were killed and one survived, Hegseth said in a post on X — making it the deadliest day of the US campaign so far.

“The four vessels were known by our intelligence apparatus, transiting along known narco-trafficking routes, and carrying narcotics,” he said. “We will track them, we will network them, and then, we will hunt and kill them,” Hegseth said of drug traffickers. But Washington has yet to make public any evidence that its targets were smuggling narcotics or posed a threat to the United States. The Pentagon chief’s post included video of the strikes, the first of which targeted two stationary boats that appeared to be moored together, while the others hit vessels that were speeding across open water.

Hegseth said that US Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) immediately started searching for the sole survivor of the strikes, and that Mexican authorities “accepted the case and assumed responsibility for coordinating the rescue.”

He did not specify what happened to the survivor or if the person was found, and SOUTHCOM referred a question on the survivor to Mexico.

Mexico’s Navy said it was searching some 400 nautical miles (740 kilometers) southwest of the port of Acapulco. The announced drug interdiction operation has seen a major US military buildup around Latin America.

Galapagos base?

The US has deployed seven US Navy warships as well as F-35 stealth warplanes, and ordered the USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier strike group to the region, bringing a massive increase in firepower.

The unusually large US military presence in the Caribbean is coming face to face with Hurricane Melissa, requiring some assets to be moved to safety. Washington has also carried out multiple shows of force with B-52 and B-1B bombers flying near Venezuela’s coast, the most recent of which took place on Monday.

Regional tensions have flared as a result of the strikes and the military buildup, with Venezuela saying the United States is plotting to overthrow President Nicolas Maduro, who has accused Washington of “fabricating a war.”

Ecuadoran President Daniel Noboa, a staunch US ally, meanwhile said on Tuesday that his country could host a foreign military base in the famed Galapagos Islands that could be used to combat drug and fuel trafficking, as well as illegal fishing.

Noboa did not specify which country could establish the base in Ecuador, a major hub for cocaine trafficking, but has talked of “various countries,” including the United States.

Rio de Janeiro operation

At least 22 people, including four police officers, were killed in a large-scale operation against organized crime and drug trafficking in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday, the state government said, days before the Brazilian city is set to host major events related to the COP30 global climate summit.

“We stand firm confronting narcoterrorism,” Governor Claudio Castro wrote on social media as he announced the operation, which he said involved 2,500 security personnel and 32 armored vehicles across the Alemao and Penha favela complexes.

Published in Dawn, October 29th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Caution for now
29 Oct, 2025

Caution for now

THE State Bank’s decision to keep its key policy rate unchanged at 11pc for the fourth monetary policy review ...
Going rogue
29 Oct, 2025

Going rogue

WHEN officials of sensitive agencies are accused of breaking the law, the state needs to thoroughly investigate, and...
AI in Urdu
29 Oct, 2025

AI in Urdu

AMERICAN technology giant Meta has introduced, or perhaps one should say, unleashed AI on speakers of the Urdu...
Istanbul impasse
Updated 28 Oct, 2025

Istanbul impasse

Intelligence-based operations must be conducted to prevent militants from crossing the border, and targeting innocent Pakistanis.
Toxic skies
28 Oct, 2025

Toxic skies

THAT time of year is upon us again when Punjab’s cities start to choke under a grey pall. The minarets of...
Tomato relief
28 Oct, 2025

Tomato relief

LIMITED tomato imports from Iran and small supplies from Sindh and Swat have finally reduced the pressure on...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe