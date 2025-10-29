12 booked for attacking police party

BAHAWALPUR: The Mailsi Saddar police booked 12 persons, six of them nominated, for allegedly attacking a police party during a raid to arrest an alleged drug trafficker in Mauza Khanpur a day ago.

According to the police, when a Saddar police party, led by SI Muhammad Yaqoob, reached their van after arresting drug trafficker Shahid, twelve persons led by one Sajid Mahmood Bhatti of Mauza Malikura allegedly attacked the police party.

Police claimed that the men attacked them with clubs, tortured the officials, tore their uniforms, smashed their mobile phones and attempted to free Shahid from the police officials. They were unable to free the accused and escaped from the scene, police claimed.

Police said that the nominated suspects were yet to be arrested.

ENCOUNTER: The Gulgasht police claimed to have arrested a dangerous dacoit in injured condition after an encounter on Tuesday.

According to police sources, a police patrolling team signalled three motorcycle riders to stop near Basti Nau graveyard on the Nawabpur Road.

The riders allegedly opened fire on the police team, which was retaliated. When the exchange of fire stopped, one of the three alleged attackers was found injured by the firing of his own two accomplices, police claimed. While the other two attackers managed to flee under the cover of darkness.

The injured was identified as Hamza, a resident of Allah Shafi Chowk, Multan. He was shifted to the Nishtar Hospital, Multan.

Police claimed the arrested dacoit was found involved in several criminal cases.

BLIND CRICKET FINAL: The Punjab Blind Cricket team has won the Blind Cricket Trophy (Season 2025-26) by defeating the Islamabad team by six wickets at the Bahawalpur Dring Stadium on Tuesday.

Batting first, Islamabad scored 316 runs and lost nine wickets in 40 overs. Nisar Ali scored 103 runs and Muhammad Safdar was able to score 64 runs.

Punjab replied with 317 runs for four wickets. The main scorers were Akmal Hayat with 113 runs and Badar Munir, who scored 88 runs.

World Blind Cricket President and Blind Cricket Council Chairman Syed Sultan Shah along with Bahawalpur Desert Rangers Wing Commander Col. Shahhryar Naeem gave away the prizes.

Published in Dawn, October 29th, 2025